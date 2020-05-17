Birthday party in apartment complex adds 25 new corona cases to Hyderabad tally

A policeman speaks on walkie talkie in front of the landmark Charminar monument, close to where a quarantine center is located, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad. (AP)

Hyderabad: In a clear demonstration of how contagious the coronavirus is, Covid-19 ripped through an apartment complex with 15 residential units in Madannapet with at least 25 persons living in the building reportedly testing positive.

Fifty-six others living in the apartment complex have since been placed under quarantine in their apartments while the building itself has been declared a ‘containment zone’ by officials.

According to officials, all those living in the apartment complex had attended a birthday party of one of the flats recently. Among those who tested positive from this cluster is reported to be a nine-month-old baby as well as a woman who is pregnant. Six of the 25 patients from the building are said to belong to one family.

Officials initiated a health screening of a few thousand residents living in the neighbourhood of the apartment complex in Madannapet.

A similar case was earlier reported from LB Nagar where a birthday party ended up with at least 11 members getting infected by the virus.

Meanwhile a total of 55 new cases were reported in the state on Saturday. Of these, 44 are from the Greater Hyderabad area. The Covid-19 tally crossed the 1,500-mark during the day, and the state has now registered 1,509 cases.

Of the 11 other cases, eight were migrants. Two others from Sangareddy and one from Ranga Reddy districts also tested positive. Twelve persons were discharged on Saturday, taking their tally to 971 with 504 active cases.