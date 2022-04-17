Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2022 Vizag Metro Rail pla ...
Vizag Metro Rail plan given to AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Apr 17, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2022, 1:00 am IST
VMR is designed to cover 76.9 km, comprising 54 stations, and will cater to 41 lakh people
Visakhapatnam: A new detailed project report (DPR), which has been prepared by AP Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC), for the eagerly awaited Vizag Metro Rail (VMR) is waiting for the state government’s approval for its ‘go-ahead with the next stage’.

VMR is designed to cover 76.9 km, comprising 54 stations, and will cater to 41 lakh people. The estimated cost of the project, except for the land cost and R&R package, is around Rs 14,309 crore. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, APMRC managing director U.J.M. Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on speeding up the project, which will be useful to people in sub-urban areas of the Port City up to Bhogapuram International airport in Vizag north.

 

“We will submit the DPR to the government, which will form a CM-headed committee to review it. There will be further discussions on the DPR at the review committee. The project will be executed in a public-private partnership mode,” Rao said.

There will be four corridors in the project and the works will be executed in a phased manner. As per the initial plans, the Vizag Steel Plant to NAD Junction stretch will be developed first. Rail service will be operational simultaneously. There will be two junctions, including one at RTC bus station in the city, Rao said while adding that the maximum frequency gap will be eight minutes. “The Chief Minister suggested that we work on the most advanced technologies in all aspects to make it one of the best among all metro rails in the country. We are working on those very lines,” Rao said.

 

