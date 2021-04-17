Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2021 Andhra Pradesh docto ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh doctors seek home quarantine after week’s Covid duty

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Doctors also expressed displeasure that kin of only six of 10 doctors who died due to Covid-19 have been paid insurance of Rs. 50 lakh each
Nearly 10,000-strong contingent of doctors working with public hospitals and dispensaries want the state government to come to their rescue by allowing them to take one week home quarantine after a week’s work — AFP
 Nearly 10,000-strong contingent of doctors working with public hospitals and dispensaries want the state government to come to their rescue by allowing them to take one week home quarantine after a week’s work — AFP

VIJAYAWADA: Government doctors have urged the state government that they must be permitted to be in home quarantine for a week after working with Coronavirus-infected patients in government hospitals for a week. This will help contain transmission of virus through them, whether to patients, health staff or even their family members, they maintained.

Most doctors and other health personnel at various government hospitals and public health centres had worked for long hours dealing with Covid-19 cases during the first wave that commenced in April 2020. They got some relief only towards the end of the year when the number of Coronavirus cases came down.
However, they have become busy again with vaccinations from mid-January 2021 and subsequent surge in Coronavirus infections from March.

 

Feeling overly strained, nearly 10,000-strong contingent of doctors working with public hospitals and dispensaries want the state government to come to their rescue by allowing them to take one week home quarantine after a week’s work. They feel this will enable them to take some rest and rejoin duty with more commitment towards treating Covid-infected patients.

Representatives of doctors have also cautioned that in course of providing treatment to the Coronavirus patients admitted in hospitals, they get exposed to the virus irrespective of the kind of protective gear they wear. They thus become carriers of the virus, which may or may not manifest itself depending on the viral load.

 

They also expressed their displeasure that kin of only six of 10 doctors who died after being exposed to Covid-19 earlier have been paid their insurance amount of Rs. 50 lakh each. They demanded that the state government release the relief amount to rest of the families too, apart from a government job on compassionate grounds.

AP Government Doctors’ Association convenor Dr. D. Jayadheer requested the state government to supply health personnel quality protective gear, including PPE kits, and ensure proper maintenance in government hospitals with regard to beds, medical equipment and other requisites for treat Coronavirus patients. He further asked people to maintain self-restraint and take all precautions to avoid becoming victims of the virus.

 

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh doctors, andhra pradesh doctors demand one-week home quarantine, one week off after working for one week, exposure to sunlight necessary vitamin d, government insurance to kin of doctors who died due to covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The court made it clear that it won`t be asking for a compliance report vis-à-vis his service of feeding the people, but would take serious action if it came to know that the officer did not do what he was asked to by way of the amended punishment. — DC file photo

Contempt of court: HC issues feed-the-people order to one more officer found guilty

India decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to reduce the shortage of supplies. — PTI

Modi reviews oxygen crisis as cases touch new high; 2.17 lakh

Assistant commissioner of endowment K Adisesha Naidu said they do not have any proposal to close temples under their control. — DC file photo

Temples, monuments shut down in Kurnool district

As many as 2,20,196 voters, comprising 1,09,128 male and 1,11,068 female voters, will decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunsagar goes to poll today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

Centre to fast-track emergency approval for all foreign-produced Covid vaccines

Vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)

Amid Covid spurt, PM to talk to CMs on Thursday

The back-to-back meetings, after the one chaired by the PM on Sunday, is a part of the Central government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has once again turned into a full-blown crisis. (Photo: PTI)

Centre promises delivery of additional 3.62L doses of Covid vaccine to Telangana

With the state planning to ramp up vaccinations to two lakh doses a day, the total stocks — including the deliveries scheduled for Monday night — are expected to see Telangana meeting its requirements for five to seven days. — Representational image/DC

Colleges in Puducherry to hold classes online from today

According to the official release, Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday had approved the proposal for the conduct of classes by online mode from March 26. (Representational Image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham