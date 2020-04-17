Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2020 Plea in Delhi HC to ...
Plea in Delhi HC to restrain government from classifying covid cases as Tablighi

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
The petitioner, advocate M M Kashyap, claimed that such reporting of the coronavirus cases has led to "communal antagonism"
Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo
 Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his administration from classifying some COVID-19 cases as "Tablighi Jamaat" or "Masjid Markaz", alleging it amounts to religious profiling.

In Delhi, coronavirus has infected around 1,640 and claimed 38 lives.

 

The petition by a lawyer on Thursday alleged that after the Tablighi event, Kejriwal via his tweets "deliberately" classified several affected cases under a separate caption -- "Masjid Markaz".

The petitioner, advocate M M Kashyap, claimed that such reporting of the coronavirus cases has led to "communal antagonism" and perpetrating of hatred against a specific religious community.

It contended that when the atmosphere was already tense and sensitive in Delhi, post the riots in north east parts of the national capital, such reporting of COVID-19 cases would only deteriorate the situation.

The plea, filed through advocates Fozia Rahman and M Qayam-ud-din, said that it was the need of the hour that the nation is united in the fight against coronavirus and giving communal angle to the cases would hamper the same.

The petition, likely to be heard on April 20, contends that communal reporting of the Tablighi Jamaat incident needs to be stopped immediately and any delay in doing so would promote ill-will, enmity and hatred towards Muslim community.

It also contended that Kejriwal has violated the advisory or guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has strictly advised to refrain from religious profiling of coronavirus cases.

The petition seeks directions to Kejriwal and Delhi government to prohibit and stop dissemination of coronavirus infection data allegedly on the basis of religious or communal classification.

