Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2020 Kashmir has 80 red z ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir has 80 red zones as virus cases increase

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 11:18 am IST
Security forces have sealed off main roads in most places and erected barriers at several other places to check unwanted movement of people
Security personnel stand guard at a deserted area declared red zone in Srinagar. PTI photo
 Security personnel stand guard at a deserted area declared red zone in Srinagar. PTI photo

Srinagar: Restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus completed one month on Friday, even as the number of red zone areas in the valley has risen to 80, officials said.

They said the security forces have sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lock down.

 

Only persons with valid passes were allowed to move, they added.

The declared containment or red zones across the valley have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure.

The officials said there were 80 red zones in the Kashmir valley and all such areas would remain as red zones up to 42 days, unless no new positive case of COVID-19 is detected.

If any new case is detected in those areas, then from that date, the area will again remain a red zone for another 42 days, they added.

They said those areas have been sealed off and strict restrictions would were being implemented there.

The officials said rapid anti-body testing would be initiated in red zones very soon and Jammu and Kashmir will be among the few states in the country to do that.

Meanwhile, the markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, the officials said.

Educational institutions across Kashmir are closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants were shut down more than a week before the nationwide lock down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lock down on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lock down across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The administration said the essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus infection. The measures were taken after the detection of the first positive case of coronavirus in the valley.

The total number of positive cases in the union territory has risen to 314. Four patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir and 36 have recovered.

More than 58,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

Till date 58076 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 7463 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 265 in hospital quarantine, 272 in hospital isolation and 29366 under home surveillance. Besides, 20706 persons have completed their surveillance period, the officials said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in j&k, red zones in kashmir, kashmir containment areas
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

A worker at a restaurant checks the temperature of a delivery man at Connaught Place before handing him over food packets ordered by customers, during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Congress puts forth 10-point demand charter to Delhi government over Covid19

DMK President M K Stalin. (PTI)

DMK demands rapid testing in Tamil Nadu

A worker constructs sanitizing tunnels in Bhopal. PTI photo

Corona infected patient in Indore flees isolation facility, nabbed

Bengaluru police and health officials guarding Tippu Nagar on Mysore road where a senior citizen passed away due to coronavirus. (Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka scales up Covid19 tests to 5 times the usual



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corona infected patient in Indore flees isolation facility, nabbed

A worker constructs sanitizing tunnels in Bhopal. PTI photo

Is your industry exempted during lockdown period? Find out

Workers transfer essential items from a goods train to trucks for transportation to various parts of the state during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Nagaon. PTI photo

No private school can hike fee without govt nod: Sisodia

Representational image

Plea in Delhi HC to restrain government from classifying covid cases as Tablighi

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Pressure mounts on India to ramp up testing as Covid cases surge

urses and medical staff stage a protest over the inadequate supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Howrah Orthopedic Hospital. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham