Is your industry exempted during lockdown period? Find out

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Home Ministry had announced a series of exemptions given to different people and services during the lockdown
Workers transfer essential items from a goods train to trucks for transportation to various parts of the state during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Nagaon. PTI photo
 Workers transfer essential items from a goods train to trucks for transportation to various parts of the state during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Nagaon. PTI photo

New Delhi: The government on Friday gave exemptions to a few more areas from the purview of the ongoing lockdown including construction activities in rural areas, water supply, sanitation works and functioning of non-banking financial institutions and cooperative credit societies across India.

In a communication to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said collection, harvesting and processing of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas were also allowed to be carried out during the lockdown which will last till May 3.

 

Construction activities in rural areas include water supply and sanitation, laying and erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities will be allowed, Bhalla said in his communication.

Non-Banking financial institutions, including housing finance companies, and micro finance institutions with bare minimum staff and cooperative credit societies are exempted from the lockdown across India.

Bamboo, coconut, arecanut cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing are also allowed to be carried out during the lockdown.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the Coronavirus endemic.

It was further extended till May 3.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry had announced a series of exemptions given to different people and services during the lockdown.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus lockdown rules, lockdown guidelines, lockdown exemption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


