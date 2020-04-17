Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2020 Identity of red zone ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Identity of red zones in Hyderabad not to be disclosed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published Apr 17, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Corporation officials say they will not disclose information about the new areas of infection because it will create unnecessary panic
DC Photo by SSR.
 DC Photo by SSR.

Hyderabad: Twenty-five new coronavirus-positive cases were reported in the limits of the Greater Hyder-abad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday.

Very few new cases have been reported in existing containment zones but many have been reported in new areas. All these areas have been notified as containment zones.

 

Corporation officials say they will not disclose information about the new areas of infection for various reasons and it will also create unnecessary panic.

According to GHMC officials, containment measures have been put in place for all the localities where the new positive cases have surfaced by barricading the entire area, as per the guidelines issued by the government.

All roads to the locality have been closed with just one common entry and exit point. Information pertaining to containment zones has been intimated to all the residents of that area. Nodal officers have been appointed from the GHMC, health, police and entomology wings. A sanitation officer from the GHMC has also been appointed and surveillance teams will conduct door to door fever survey. In order to get medicines, details of the nearest medical shops have been communicated to all households.

All residents in the containment areas have been confined to their houses. One nodal officer has been appointed for the convenience of the public in each containment area. Pamphlets have been distributed to all residents with numbers to call for essential needs. Vendors have been appointed to supply essential commodities, vegetables and milk. GHMC appointed one employee to attend to household calls for home delivery.

Special teams have been deployed to do sanitation twice a day. Teams have also been appointed for spraying sodium hypochlorite twice a day in the containment zone. Emergency teams are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the containment areas.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, containment zones, covid-19 hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A worker at a restaurant checks the temperature of a delivery man at Connaught Place before handing him over food packets ordered by customers, during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Congress puts forth 10-point demand charter to Delhi government over Covid19

DMK President M K Stalin. (PTI)

DMK demands rapid testing in Tamil Nadu

A worker constructs sanitizing tunnels in Bhopal. PTI photo

Corona infected patient in Indore flees isolation facility, nabbed

Bengaluru police and health officials guarding Tippu Nagar on Mysore road where a senior citizen passed away due to coronavirus. (Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka scales up Covid19 tests to 5 times the usual



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Corona infected patient in Indore flees isolation facility, nabbed

A worker constructs sanitizing tunnels in Bhopal. PTI photo

Is your industry exempted during lockdown period? Find out

Workers transfer essential items from a goods train to trucks for transportation to various parts of the state during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Nagaon. PTI photo

No private school can hike fee without govt nod: Sisodia

Representational image

Plea in Delhi HC to restrain government from classifying covid cases as Tablighi

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Kashmir has 80 red zones as virus cases increase

Security personnel stand guard at a deserted area declared red zone in Srinagar. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham