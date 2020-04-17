Identity of red zones in Hyderabad not to be disclosed

Hyderabad: Twenty-five new coronavirus-positive cases were reported in the limits of the Greater Hyder-abad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday.

Very few new cases have been reported in existing containment zones but many have been reported in new areas. All these areas have been notified as containment zones.

Corporation officials say they will not disclose information about the new areas of infection for various reasons and it will also create unnecessary panic.

According to GHMC officials, containment measures have been put in place for all the localities where the new positive cases have surfaced by barricading the entire area, as per the guidelines issued by the government.

All roads to the locality have been closed with just one common entry and exit point. Information pertaining to containment zones has been intimated to all the residents of that area. Nodal officers have been appointed from the GHMC, health, police and entomology wings. A sanitation officer from the GHMC has also been appointed and surveillance teams will conduct door to door fever survey. In order to get medicines, details of the nearest medical shops have been communicated to all households.

All residents in the containment areas have been confined to their houses. One nodal officer has been appointed for the convenience of the public in each containment area. Pamphlets have been distributed to all residents with numbers to call for essential needs. Vendors have been appointed to supply essential commodities, vegetables and milk. GHMC appointed one employee to attend to household calls for home delivery.

Special teams have been deployed to do sanitation twice a day. Teams have also been appointed for spraying sodium hypochlorite twice a day in the containment zone. Emergency teams are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the containment areas.