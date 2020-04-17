Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2020 Covid cases surge as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid cases surge as AP begins aggressive testing

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2020, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 5:04 pm IST
A total of 20,235 blood samples were tested in the state so far, of which 19,663 turned negative
: Kins of an allegedly suspected COVID-19 patient are being transferred to a hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Vijayawada. PTI Photo
 : Kins of an allegedly suspected COVID-19 patient are being transferred to a hospital during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Vijayawada. PTI Photo

Amaravati: The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued their upward surge as 38 more people tested positive, taking the total to 572 on Friday.
Giving the figures for the last 24 hours ended at 9 am on Friday, the Health Department said 15 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Anantapuramu and Kadapa districts.

The department authorities said the spurt in the number of positive cases was because of the increased number of tests they were carrying out.

 

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has last week asserted that the overall COVID-19 situation was now under control in the state.

According to the COVID-19 official dashboard, a total number of 20,235 blood samples were tested in the state so far, of which 19,663 turned negative.
The state government has now reduced the daily COVID-19 bulletin from two to one.

...
Tags: covid-19 andhra pradesh, covid-19 testing, new coronavirus cases
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (Photo: Pritam Bandypadhyay)

Karnataka tells IT companies not to lay off employees

Representational Image

Visually impaired woman sexually assaulted in MP

Representational image

Amid lockdown, child helpline receives 4.6 lakh calls in 21 days

Commuters move across a graffiti painted on a road to create awareness on novel coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, at Rajmahal Chowk in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Odisha to test 5,000 samples from covid hotspots in Bhubaneswar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid lockdown, child helpline receives 4.6 lakh calls in 21 days

Representational image

Centre sets big Income Tax targets despite tense economic situation

Income Tax department officials conduct raid in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

Plea in Delhi HC to restrain government from classifying covid cases as Tablighi

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Lockdown not enough, test more, says Rahul

Social media image posted by the Congress party showing Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference by video link on April 16, 2020.

Kashmir has 80 red zones as virus cases increase

Security personnel stand guard at a deserted area declared red zone in Srinagar. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham