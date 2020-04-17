Pressure mounts on India to ramp up testing as Covid cases surge

urses and medical staff stage a protest over the inadequate supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Howrah Orthopedic Hospital. PTI Photo

New Delhi: The Centre came under tremendous pressure from the opposition parties and experts to ramp up testing as coronavirus toll and cases surged.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 437 and the number of cases to 13,387 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,201, as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.

The total number of positive cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Seventeen deaths have been reported since Thursday evening -- seven from Maharashtra, six from Delhi, three from West Bengal and one from Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 437 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 194 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Delhi 38, Gujarat 36 and Telengana 18.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has 14 deaths. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each.

West Bengal has registered ten fatalities. Four persons have lost lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry's latest data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday evening showed at least 444 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 3,205, followed by Delhi at 1,640 and Tamil Nadu at 1,267.

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,131 in Rajasthan, followed by 1,120 in Madhya Pradesh, 930 in Gujarat and 805 in Uttar Pradesh.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 315 in Karanataka, 314 in Jammu and Kashmir, 255 in West Bengal, 205 in Haryana and 186 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 80 cases and Odisha 60. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh and Assam have registered 35 cases each.