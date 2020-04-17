Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2020 Corona infected pati ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona infected patient in Indore flees isolation facility, nabbed

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2020, 2:11 pm IST
The four escapees were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code
A worker constructs sanitizing tunnels in Bhopal. PTI photo
 A worker constructs sanitizing tunnels in Bhopal. PTI photo

Indore: Four persons, including two COVID-19 patients, who had escaped from an isolation facility in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in a truck, were nabbed at Morena district, police said on Friday.

Eight people, including six coronavirus patients and two suspects, had escaped from an isolation facility set up at a hotel in Indore on Wednesday, of which three COVID-19 patients were later traced and hospitalised.

 

The remaining four, who wanted to return to their home state Uttar Pradesh, were caught on Thursday night at the border district of Morena, additional city superintendent of police (CSP) Puneet Gehlot said.

All occupants of the truck, including the four escapees, the driver and cleaner of the Uttar Pradesh- registered vehicle, were placed under medical watch and tested, he said.

The four escapees were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that a manhunt was launched to nab the last coronavirus patient who is still at large.

Meanwhile, Central Kotwali police station in-charge B D Tripathi had earlier said six of the escapees were staying at a lodge near Ranipura area of Indore, while two were residing at a 'musafirkhana' (kind of a lodge).

"Since the local administration declared Ranipura as the epicentre of coronavirus in Indore, we had sent several people, including these eight, from the area and adjoining localities to the isolation facility," he said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in madhya pradesh, coronavirus in india, isolation ward, quarantine facility
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Latest From Nation

A worker at a restaurant checks the temperature of a delivery man at Connaught Place before handing him over food packets ordered by customers, during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Congress puts forth 10-point demand charter to Delhi government over Covid19

DMK President M K Stalin. (PTI)

DMK demands rapid testing in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru police and health officials guarding Tippu Nagar on Mysore road where a senior citizen passed away due to coronavirus. (Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka scales up Covid19 tests to 5 times the usual

Representational image

No private school can hike fee without govt nod: Sisodia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is your industry exempted during lockdown period? Find out

Workers transfer essential items from a goods train to trucks for transportation to various parts of the state during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Nagaon. PTI photo

No private school can hike fee without govt nod: Sisodia

Representational image

Plea in Delhi HC to restrain government from classifying covid cases as Tablighi

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Kashmir has 80 red zones as virus cases increase

Security personnel stand guard at a deserted area declared red zone in Srinagar. PTI photo

Pressure mounts on India to ramp up testing as Covid cases surge

urses and medical staff stage a protest over the inadequate supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Howrah Orthopedic Hospital. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham