Nation, Current Affairs

Will go to any extent on Sabari: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2019, 5:37 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 5:37 am IST
BJP president promises constitutional protection for tradition if no relief from SC.
BJP national president Amit Shah and NDA candidate Suresh Gopi at the election campaign at Thekkinkadu maidan in Thrissur on Monday. (Photo: ANUP K. VENU)
 BJP national president Amit Shah and NDA candidate Suresh Gopi at the election campaign at Thekkinkadu maidan in Thrissur on Monday. (Photo: ANUP K. VENU)

Thrissur/Kochi: BJP would stand rock solid behind the devotees on the Sabarimala issue and the party would do whatever possible to protect the sanctity and tradition of the shrine, party national president Amit Shah has said.

He was speaking at an election rally organised at Thekkinkkad Maidan here on Tuesday afternoon as part of the election campaign of NDA candidate and actor Suresh Gopi who is contesting from Thrissur.

 

Raking up the Sabarimala issue, Mr Shah said there were several Supreme Court orders which the state government had not yet implemented and the LDF and CPM should explain to the people of Kerala why they were keen on only putting into effect the Sabarimala woman entry order, he asked.

“To break the tradition of Sabarimala, DYFI men had been put on duty at Sabarimala under the pretext of cops. As mentioned in the BJP manifesto, the matters regarding faith, tradition and rituals of Sabarimala will be presented before SC and if that does not yield result, constitutional protection will be given to the tradition of the temple. BJP will do whatever it takes for keeping the sanctity of the hill shire,” Shah added.

He said as against the Rs 45,393 crore sanctioned for Kerala by the 13th Finance Commission during UPA, the NDA government has allocated funds up to nearly `2 lakh crore for NH development, Kochi Smart City, Ujjwala Yojana along with other projects. But, the state government had failed to effectively make use these funds, he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, he said at another rally at Athani near Nedumbassery, campaigning for NDA candidate in Chalakkudy constituency A. N. Radhakrishnan, that BJP will go to any extent for the protection of faith in Sabarimala.

‘Will blow fuse of your party’

Speaking at the rally, Suresh Gopi said some officials have ‘chained’ him and stifled voice to not to speak about the ‘particular’ situation in the state.

“You are trying to take out the fuse of our emotions, but we will blow the fuse of your party,” he said.

V. Muraleedharan, MP,  and several leaders of BJP and BDJS took part in the rally.

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


