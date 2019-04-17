LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

TikTok app blocked in India by Google after Madras High Court order

REUTERS
Published Apr 17, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Madras High Court ruling came after an individual launched public interest litigation calling for a ban.
The high court had on April 3 asked the centre to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and made child users vulnerable to sexual predators. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: Google has blocked access to the hugely popular video app TikTok in India to comply with the Madras High Court's directive to prohibit its downloads, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move comes hours after the high court refused a request by China's Bytedance Technology to suspend a ban on its TikTok app, putting its future in one of its key markets in doubt.

 

The high court had on April 3 asked the centre to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and made child users vulnerable to sexual predators.

Its ruling came after an individual launched public interest litigation calling for a ban.

The centre had sent a letter to Apple and Google to abide by the high court's order, according to an IT ministry official. The app was still available on Apple's platforms late on Tuesday but was no longer available on Google's Play store in India. Google said in a statement it does not comment on individual apps but adheres to local laws.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment, while TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Google's move. TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has become hugely popular in India but has been criticised by some politicians who say its content is inappropriate. It had been downloaded more than 240 million times in India, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in February.

More than 30 million users in India installed it in January 2019, 12 times more than in the same month last year. Jokes, clips and footage related to India's thriving movie industry dominate the app's platform, along with memes and videos in which youngsters, some scantily clad, lip-sync and dance to popular music.

Bytedance challenged the court's ban order in Supreme Court last week, saying it went against freedom of speech rights in India.

The top court had referred the case back to the high court, where a judge on Tuesday rejected Bytedance's request to put the ban order on hold, K Neelamegam, a lawyer arguing against Bytedance in the case, said.

TikTok earlier said in a statement that it had faith in the Indian judicial system and was "optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by millions" of its users.

It did not comment further on the judge's decision. The company, however, welcomed the decision to appoint a senior lawyer to assist the court in upcoming proceedings.

The high court has requested written submissions from Bytedance in the case and has scheduled its next hearing for April 24. Salman Waris, a technology lawyer at TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors, said the legal action against Bytedance could set a precedent of Indian courts intervening to regulate content on social media and other digital platforms.

In its Supreme Court filing, Bytedance argued that a "very minuscule" proportion of TikTok content was considered inappropriate or obscene.

The company employs more than 250 people in India and had plans for more investment as it expands the business, it said.

Tags: madras high court, tiktok, google
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


ADVERTISEMENT

