Party’s poll campaign song a big hit: Rahul Gandhi

Published Apr 17, 2019, 1:35 am IST
The party had officially launched its poll slogan and campaign song, penned by Javed Akhtar, earlier this month.
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the party’s campaign song, based on the concept of “Nyay” (justice), has already become a “big hit” across the country.

Sharing a new video of the Congress’s campaign song, “Main hi to Hindustan hoon”, the party president tweeted, “#AbHogaNYAY is not just a slogan, it’s the Congress party’s commitment to the people of India. Our catchy campaign theme song has become a big hit across India. Here’s a new video built around our Nyay theme.” “Ab Hoga Nyay”,

 

Congress’s poll slogan, is based on its election promise of basic minimum income support for the poorest of the poor families in the country under a flagship scheme called “Nyay”.  Under the scheme, the party has promised an annual minimum income support of Rs 72,000 for the country’s poorest — about 20 per cent of the population. The party had officially launched its poll slogan and campaign song, penned by Javed Akhtar, earlier this month.

