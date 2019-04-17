I-T raids in Karnataka, premises linked to JDS men searched

JD(S) and its ally Congress have been alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre has been “misusing” central agencies to pursue its “politics of vendetta.”

Bengaluru: Income-tax officials on Tuesday carried out coordinated raids at premises owned by families and businessmen close to JD(S) for allegedly possessing undisclosed wealth and assets in Mandya, Hassan and Bengaluru.

Though the I-T department did not name the people, who were searched for alleged tax violations, sources told this newspaper that they were reportedly owned by people close to PWD minister H.D. Revanna and minor irrigation minister and Melukote MLA C.S. Putturaju.

The I-T raided the official and residential premises of government contractors, owners of petrol bunks, quarries, saw mills and stone crushing units and those managing co-operative banks in five places in Mandya and one each in Hassan and Bengaluru.

Sources said the searches were conducted by four teams, each comprising 15 officials at the offices, residences and factory premises of people allegedly associated with the JD(S) leadership.

The officials were accompanied by CRPF personnel. “The searches that are being conducted are based on credible intelligence that certain businessmen have earned income not disclosed to tax and are in possession of undisclosed assets. The sectors, which are under scrutiny are prone to black money,” said an income-tax spokesperson.

The release further said five residences in Hassan, one in Bengaluru and one in Mandya along with their business premises were covered as part of the search operations.

JD(S) and its ally Congress have been alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre has been “misusing” central agencies to pursue its “politics of vendetta.” On March 28, leaders of both parties led by chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former CM Siddaram-aiah, deputy CM G. Parameshwara had staged a demonstration outside the income-tax office when the raids began.

