I-T raids at Kanimozhi’s Thoothukudi residence, office

Thoothukudi: Surprise tncome-tax raid at Kanimozhi’s residence and office in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night after the electioneering was over.

A group of ten including a woman officer gatecrashed into the Thoothukudi residence of Kanimozhi, when one of her personal assistants, Manu was giving interview to a television channel at around 8.35 pm.

Having entered the house, one of the officials grabbed the mobile phone of the television reporter and erased the video he had recorded, when the officers were entering the house.

Moreover other than Kanimozhi's personal assistants and the Thoothukudi MLA and district secretary Geetha Jeevan all the others including the party men were sent out during the raid.

Another team of IT officials too conducted the search simultaneously at the adjacent house,where Kanimozhi was said to be taking rest after completing her last day campaign in Kovilpatti in her Thoothukudi constituency.

The DMK cadres thronged in front of Kanimozhi;s residence shouted slogans against the BJP government and the Tamil Nadu state government of misusing the I-T department against the DMK.

Geetha Jeevan's repeated appeal to the angry cadres however failed to pacify them. Geetha Jeevan came out of the residence however said that the IT officials got nothing in the search that however continued even after 10 pm.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.