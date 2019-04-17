LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Election Commission, PIB use ‘GoT’ for votes

Published Apr 17, 2019, 1:22 am IST
The opposition Congress is using the show, described as a cultural phenomenon by many, to take potshots at its political opponent.
 Game of Thrones logo. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Quick to seize on the fevered anticipation for the final season of “Game of Thrones”, the Election Commission, the Press Information Bureau and even the Congress are using popular references from the hit HBO series to make themselves heard in poll season.

As the war between the seven kingdoms for the Iron Throne in Westeros is set to conclude with the final season of the much acclaimed show, known for its portrayal of power dynamics, the poll panel and the PIB are drawing inspiration from it to maximise vot-er turnout in the ongoing 2019 general polls.

 

The opposition Congress is using the show, described as a cultural phenomenon by many, to take potshots at its political opponent.

Such is the craze for the show, based on a series of books by George R.R. Martin, that Western Railways is also using “GOT” messaging to reach out to travellers.

The EC, hoping to spread voter awareness on social media, took to the most famous nod to “GOT”, “Winter is coming”, in its poster on Twitter. Its poster, “? is Coming”, urged twitterati to guess its next quiz in the series.

“Don your creativity caps! After our #VoterQuotient quiz for the scholarly followers, now we have something for our artistically inclined followers. Can anyone guess what’s it about? Be ready as we reveal our next contest at 1pm today,” read a following tweet.

