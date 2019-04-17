LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2019 Country will see Pri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Country will see Priyanka Gandhi the way it views 'chor ki biwi': Uma Bharti

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 9:18 am IST
BJP leader said, 'Nothing. Why will she have an impact... Whose husband is facing theft charges.'
To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, 'It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere'. (Photo: File)
 To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, 'It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere'. (Photo: File)

Durg: Union Minister Uma Bharti on Tuesday courted controversy by saying the country will see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the way it views a "thief's wife", while claiming that the Congress general secretary will have no impact on the outcome of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, "It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere".

 

When asked to comment on the impact the Congress leader could have on the poll outcome, the firebrand BJP leader told reporters in Chhattisgarh's Durg, "Nothing. Why will she have an impact... Whose husband is facing theft charges. She will be seen the way India sees a thief's wife." Bharti also targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying by choosing to contest elections from Amethi and Wayanad, he has accepted defeat. He is the national president of his party and can fight as many elections as he wants, the BJP leader said.

She also slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada and sought that he be barred from contesting the election. Bharti said the EC's decision to award equal punishment to Khan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was an "injustice" to the latter. He (Adityanath) took the name of God and did not insult any woman, she said, adding Khan should be slapped with all provisions of IPC related to insulting women.

The Election Commission on Monday imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours for his "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections". A three-day campaign ban has also been imposed on Khan for his alleged "khaki underwear" jibe against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who is his rival BJP candidate in Rampur Lok Sabha seat. The all-India ban came into force from 6 am Tuesday.

Bharti on Tuesday campaigned for BJP's candidate in Durg Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls in the third phase on April 23.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, uma bharti, priyanka gandhi, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

KCR also instructed officials to ensure that no one is allowed to purchase the produce from farmers at an amount less than the minimum support price. (Photo: File)

Devise strategy to provide MSP to farmers: Telangana CM tells officials

A case of murder was registered against him and he is questioned, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Stabbed, head chopped, stuffed in bag: Husband tries to dump body of wife in TN

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation by the Election Commission and cancelled voting in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, in the wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state. (Photo: File)

Raids staged, managed by BJP: DMK candidate from Vellore writes to EC

'The packets have ward numbers and number of voters written on them and Rs 300 is written on each of the packets. The raid is continuing,' the senior official said. (Representational Image)

I-T seizes Rs 1.48 cr cash suspected to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu's Theni



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Whoa! Samsung’s Galaxy S10 just killed Huawei’s P30 Pro on DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s rear and selfie cameras score first place in DxOmark ranking, the first smartphone to hit 100 bar in video.
 

9-year-old Indian girl wins USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai

She is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. (Representational Image)
 

Twitter suspends 100k accounts for creating new ones after suspension

100,000 Twitter accounts were suspended for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March period.
 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Raids staged, managed by BJP: DMK candidate from Vellore writes to EC

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation by the Election Commission and cancelled voting in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, in the wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state. (Photo: File)

Bundles of cash seized from shop in TN, police open fire to disperse AMMK cadres

'The packets have ward numbers and number of voters written on them and Rs 300 is written on each of the packets. The raid is continuing,' the senior official said. (Representational Image)

Had Lalu joined hands with BJP, would have been called 'Harishchandra': Tejashwi

Meanwhile, in his bid to put rest to all speculations regarding alleged 'tension' between him and his elder brother over the distribution of party tickets, Tejashwi went on to meet Tej Pratap Yadav to wish him on his birthday. (Photo: PTI)

Centre removes ED special director who transferred officer probing Nirav Modi case

Nirav Modi is wanted by ED on money-laundering charges and by CBI for criminal corruption charges in connection with the USD 2 billion alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank, said to be the largest banking scam of the country. (Photo: File)

Mother of Hyderabad woman stranded in Kuwait seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

Naseem further claimed that her daughter is not even getting paid. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham