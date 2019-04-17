LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2019 Centre discriminatin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre discriminating between private, public airlines: Vijay Mallya

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Mallya held the central government responsible for the collapse of his Kingfisher airlines as well as Jet Airways.
Mallya, who is facing trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, is currently facing trial at a London court. (Photo: File)
 Mallya, who is facing trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, is currently facing trial at a London court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for allegedly “discriminating” between private and state-owned airlines firm, while extending “sympathies” to the cash-strapped Jet Airways.

Taking to Twitter, Mallya held the central government responsible for the collapse of his Kingfisher airlines as well as Jet Airways, an airline, he said, India should be "extremely proud of."

 

"Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the 63-year-old reiterated his offer to “pay 100 per cent” back to the banks.

"I invested hugely into Kingfisher which rapidly grew to become India’s largest and most awarded airline. True, Kingfisher borrowed from PSU Banks as well. I have offered to pay back 100 per cent but am being criminally charged instead. Airline Karma ?" he said.

"Every time I say that I am willing to pay 100 per cent back to the PSU Banks, media say I am spooked, terrified etc of extradition from the U.K. to India. I am willing to pay either way whether I am in London or in an Indian Jail. Why don’t Banks take the money I offered first ?" Mallya added in a follow-up tweet.

The liquor baron also said it is "sad" that so many airlines in India have "bitten the dust."  

"Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why?” Mallya asked.

Mallya, who is facing trial for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, is currently facing trial at a London court.

...
Tags: vijay mallya, air india, kingfisher airlines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TMC MLA Chakdaha Ratna Ghosh Kar appealed party cadres to 'chase central forces away.' (Photo: ANI)

Pick up your brooms, chase 'central forces' away: TMC MLA to Mahila Morcha

Along with the rider, a woman and child were also on the bike and all three were saved. (Photo: Twitter | UP100)

Hot Wheels: UP police chase bike on fire, saves family; video goes viral

PM Modi assured saying that all possible assistance is being given to those affected. (Photo: File)

PM anguished over loss of lives in Gujarat due to unseasonal rain

Shashi Tharoor, who is seeking to be re-elected from Thiruvananthapuram, was seen with a scarf covering his head. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi praised Tharoor's spirit in joining campaign despite head injuries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hot Wheels: UP police chase bike on fire, saves family; video goes viral

Along with the rider, a woman and child were also on the bike and all three were saved. (Photo: Twitter | UP100)
 

Age no bar: 116-year-old to cast his vote in Karimganj

'It is because of this democracy that we do not have hunger and poverty like those times,' says Mahamud Ali, the 116-year-old-voter. (Photo: ANI)
 

How to make drugs?: Japanese professor educates students to produce ecstasy

The ecstasy allegedly produced has not been found and has probably been discarded," added this official, who asked to remain anonymous. (Photo: Representational)
 

Manchester United lenged Paul Scholes charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

Scholes won 25 trophies with Manchester United, including 11 Premier League Titles and 2 Champions Leagues. (Photo: AP)
 

3 take aways from the Manchester United vs Barcelona UCL clash

It was the first time Solskjaer had played or managed at the Camp Nou since scoring the treble-clinching winner for United in the final seconds of the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Avengers: Endgame' footage leaked; directors urge fans not to give spoilers

Avengers: Endgame poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Devise strategy to provide MSP to farmers: Telangana CM tells officials

KCR also instructed officials to ensure that no one is allowed to purchase the produce from farmers at an amount less than the minimum support price. (Photo: File)

Country will see Priyanka Gandhi the way it views 'chor ki biwi': Uma Bharti

To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, 'It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere'. (Photo: File)

Raids staged, managed by BJP: DMK candidate from Vellore writes to EC

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation by the Election Commission and cancelled voting in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, in the wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state. (Photo: File)

I-T seizes Rs 1.48 cr cash suspected to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu's Theni

'The packets have ward numbers and number of voters written on them and Rs 300 is written on each of the packets. The raid is continuing,' the senior official said. (Representational Image)

Had Lalu joined hands with BJP, would have been called 'Harishchandra': Tejashwi

Meanwhile, in his bid to put rest to all speculations regarding alleged 'tension' between him and his elder brother over the distribution of party tickets, Tejashwi went on to meet Tej Pratap Yadav to wish him on his birthday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham