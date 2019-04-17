LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2019 BJP denies ticket to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP denies ticket to ex-Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Apr 17, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Duo pays price for Assembly poll rout.
Dr Raman Singh
 Dr Raman Singh

New Delhi: Three-time Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh, a once-powerful BJP leader, is paying the price for losing the state during last year’s Assembly polls. His son, Abhishek Singh, a sitting Member of Parliament from Rajnandgaon, was also denied a ticket as the party decided against fielding him due to the simmering discontent among the state population against his rule.

Sources stated that the sidelining of the once-tallest leader of the mineral-rich state has been complete this Lok Sabha poll season as the Bharatiya Janata PArty (BJP) has also not been using him as extensively as it did during election campaigning.

 

Moreover, the recent selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha contest was clearly directed by the central leadership led by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the former chief minister seemingly been cut to size in the distribution of tickets process as well.  Fearing anti-incumbency, the BJP has already denied tickets to all 10 of its sitting MPs, including former chief minister’s son.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had secured 10 seats with the Congress bagging just one. However, just four months ago, political equations changed drastically as Dr Singh’s 15-year government was booted out and the Congress stormed to victory with 68 seats in the 90-member state Assembly.

Sources said the party feels that by maintaining a “safe distance” from the earlier government of Dr Singh and banking on the nationalistic appeal and image of Mr Modi would be able to salvage its pride in the Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that by working on this strategy, the BJP hopes to make a drastic comeback and retain at least half of the seats that it had won during the 2014 general elections.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: chattisgarh cm raman singh, lok sabha elections 2019


Latest From Nation

A feisty Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, campaigns in Mandya on Tuesday (Photo: KPN)

Lok Sabha elections: Mandya, more than just a seat

Chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar

Telangana CEO warns voters against fake news

Telangana High Court

Telangana high court rejects plea to stall zilla, mandal elections

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

RTC Vishu specials fail to bring cheers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amitabh Bachchan gets latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar published the photo on its Facebook handle. (Photo:Facebook | Auto Hangar)
 

YouTube mistakenly links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was extinguished Tuesday around 15 hours after it first broke out. (Photo:AP)
 

OMG! Varun Dhawan wants 'underwear' as symbol of his political party; watch video

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We have found our powers: Election Commission

Election Commission of India

Tripura (E) polls deferred to third phase

Election Commission of India

Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds from banks

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues. (Image: ANI)

LS polls in TN's Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul

The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification. (Image: File)

Don’t split votes, hit sixer so that Modi is out of the boundary: Sidhu to Muslims

Earlier on April 11, Sidhu had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country will get finished if he becomes the Prime Minister for the second term. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham