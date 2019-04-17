Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed told to leave India

Kolkata: Popular Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed has returned to his country following directions from Bangladeshi deputy high commission in Kolkata after he courted controversy by campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections for the Trinamul in North Bengal recently. The incident has left the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul red-faced.

The development comes after the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the actor for violating visa rules and the Trinamul for violating the model code of conduct. It argued that foreigners cannot take part in poll campaign as they visit on tourist visas. On April 14, Mr Ahmed was seen along with some Bengali actors in a jeep during a roadshow for Trinamul candidate of Raiganj in North Dinajpur, Kanailal Agarwal. On Monday he campaigned in the district’s Karandighi and Chakulia areas.

Mr Ahmed was also seen appealing to people to cast their vote for the Trinamul candidate.

According to diplomatic sources, the Bangladeshi deputy high commission in Kolkata called up Mr Ahmed and asked him to return to Bangladesh immediately following instructions from Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi.

The EC had taken up the matter with the Bangladesh high commission while seeking a report on the actor from the ministry of home affairs which, in turn, had directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata to look into Mr Ahmed’s visa tenure.

On Tuesday evening, Mohammed Mofakkharul Iqbal, first secretary (press), Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata, told this newspaper, “The actor has returned to Bangladesh.”

