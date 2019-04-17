LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 17 Apr 2019 Apply mind before sp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Apply mind before speaking: Sitharaman's advice to sexist leaders

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 9:09 am IST
'That is where I think all of us think before the word comes out of the vocal cord to the lips,' Sitharaman said.
Sitharaman said, '100 per cent. It is always easy to hit at a woman when you talk about other things which don’t become part of the conversation or which are not germane to the discussion.' (Photo: ANI)
 Sitharaman said, '100 per cent. It is always easy to hit at a woman when you talk about other things which don’t become part of the conversation or which are not germane to the discussion.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Empathising with BJP candidate and actor Jaya Prada, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said political leaders should apply their minds before they speak about women-related issues.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Sitharaman said, "100 per cent. It is always easy to hit at a woman when you talk about other things which don’t become part of the conversation or which are not germane to the discussion. You easily pick up on things which are very personal or are gender specific and not called for at all. I find that coming very easily without a thought."

 

"That is where I think all of us think before the word comes out of the vocal cord to the lips. There should be some kind of momentary application of mind at least," said the Defence Minister on Jaya Prada and other women politicians who have to face sexist remarks from male counterparts.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan had said in a public rally that "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

The Defence Minister asserted that politicians should respect one another.

"We have to draw a line. Irrespective of the party line I think we have all learnt from good public discourse. It should be in the back of our minds what we talk about in politics as that is the legacy we leave behind for the next generation and we have a responsibility towards it," Sitharaman said.

An FIR was registered against Khan for making an objectionable comment against the actor-turned-politician. The SP leader has, however, clarified that he did not name anyone.

Questioned about her meeting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the Defence Minister said she had gone to meet the ailing leader during election campaign there as he had suffered an injury while performing a ritual at a temple.

"So, I thought that it was right that I go to the hospital and wish him well. I had not informed anybody including people in my party circles. On my way back to the airport, I thought I should visit him in the hospital and that is it," the Defence Minister said.

In the times when political leaders are not known to show such civility to political rivals, the picture of Sitharaman calling on the bed-ridden Tharoor has been appreciated very widely on social media.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, nirmala sitharaman, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

KCR also instructed officials to ensure that no one is allowed to purchase the produce from farmers at an amount less than the minimum support price. (Photo: File)

Devise strategy to provide MSP to farmers: Telangana CM tells officials

A case of murder was registered against him and he is questioned, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Stabbed, head chopped, stuffed in bag: Husband tries to dump body of wife in TN

To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, 'It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere'. (Photo: File)

Country will see Priyanka Gandhi the way it views 'chor ki biwi': Uma Bharti

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation by the Election Commission and cancelled voting in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, in the wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state. (Photo: File)

Raids staged, managed by BJP: DMK candidate from Vellore writes to EC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Whoa! Samsung’s Galaxy S10 just killed Huawei’s P30 Pro on DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s rear and selfie cameras score first place in DxOmark ranking, the first smartphone to hit 100 bar in video.
 

9-year-old Indian girl wins USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai

She is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. (Representational Image)
 

Twitter suspends 100k accounts for creating new ones after suspension

100,000 Twitter accounts were suspended for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March period.
 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bundles of cash seized from shop in TN, police open fire to disperse AMMK cadres

'The packets have ward numbers and number of voters written on them and Rs 300 is written on each of the packets. The raid is continuing,' the senior official said. (Representational Image)

Had Lalu joined hands with BJP, would have been called 'Harishchandra': Tejashwi

Meanwhile, in his bid to put rest to all speculations regarding alleged 'tension' between him and his elder brother over the distribution of party tickets, Tejashwi went on to meet Tej Pratap Yadav to wish him on his birthday. (Photo: PTI)

Centre removes ED special director who transferred officer probing Nirav Modi case

Nirav Modi is wanted by ED on money-laundering charges and by CBI for criminal corruption charges in connection with the USD 2 billion alleged fraud at Punjab National Bank, said to be the largest banking scam of the country. (Photo: File)

Mother of Hyderabad woman stranded in Kuwait seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

Naseem further claimed that her daughter is not even getting paid. (Photo: ANI)

BJP can't stop me from winning polls: Kanimozhi, calls I-T raids 'planned'

According to sources, Kanimozhi was present during the raids and cooperated with the team. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham