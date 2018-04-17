search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2018, 9:05 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 9:05 am IST
S Nihal Singh was awarded International Editor of the Year Award in New York for opposing Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi.
S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He would have been 89 later this month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He would have been 89 later this month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh passed away in New Delhi on Monday following illness, his family members said.

Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He would have been 89 later this month.

 

"He was ill for quite some time. But he turned critically ill for the past one week," Indu Nihal Singh, his sister-in-law said.

He will be cremated in New Delhi on Tuesday, she added.

The journalist is survived by four sisters.

S Nihal Singh had worked with several leading newspapers including The Indian Express as its editor-in-chief, The Statesman as chief editor and Khaleej Times as editor. He was the founding editor of The Indian Post in 1987.

He was awarded the prestigious International Editor of the Year Award in New York for opposing the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

He worked as foreign correspondent in Moscow, London, the United States and Indonesia.

Singh was the first correspondent allowed to represent an Indian newspaper in Pakistan after the 1965 war, the veteran editor recalled in an interview in 2013.

He met Indira Gandhi before leaving for Pakistan and felt she was "rather pessimistic about the likelihood of better relations" between the two countries. "I brought up Kashmir for instance and she said, "What solution can there be on Kashmir considering the Pakistani attitudes?"

Singh wrote extensively on both domestic and foreign affairs in his columns after his last stint as an editor with Khaleej Times.

His books include "The Rocky Road to Indian Democracy: Nehru to Narasimha Rao", "The Yogi and the Bear: Story of Indo-Soviet Relations" and "The Gang and 900 million: A China Diary".

He cast a critical eye on his own profession in "Your Slip is Showing: Indian Press Today" and recalled his life in journalism in "Ink in My Veins".

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolences to the members of S Nihal Singh.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala recalled the title of this autobiographical work in his tribute.

"In a career spanning several decades, his impeccable integrity and journalistic ethics is a benchmark in today's times. My prayers are with his family & friends," he tweeted.

Tags: s nihal singh, senior journalist, kidney ailments
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your WhatsApp messages and more

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Over 3000 apps on Google Play tracking your data: Study

Citing the International Computer Science Institute research (ICSI), it said that more than half of 5,855 Android apps on Google Play were potentially violating US privacy laws.
 

Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': Study

One in six of groups was linked to Russia, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison study.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook must face class action over facial recognition: US judge

The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled.
 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Partially eaten body of tourist found in Uttarakhand's tiger reserve

Partially eaten body of a tourist, who had gone missing and was apparently attacked by a leopard, was found from near a temple in the Motichur range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve. (Representational Image)

In Udupi, maths can’t sway voters

Rahul Gandhi chose to skip visiting the famous Udupi Krishna Math recently tongues were bound to wag. But it appears there may have been a good reason.

Realty ‘bites’ voters in Byrathi terrain

K.R. Puram

Karnataka Govt appoints new excise chief, shifts IAS officers prior to elections

Karnataka government

New Mark 3 EVMs for Karnataka Assembly polls

BBMP commmissioner Manjunath Prasad addresses a press meet in connection with poll arrangements on Monday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham