Nation, Current Affairs

Verdict in Asaram's rape case to be pronounced in Jodhpur jail to avoid violence

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. (Photo: File)
Jodhpur: The Jodhpur High Court on Tuesday decided to pronounce the verdict against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in regard to a rape case in a jail court to avoid any law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The police had filed a petition in the high court stating that Rajasthan may witness Panchkula-like violence, which broke out after the conviction of controversial godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

 

"The judgment will now be pronounced in the jail keeping law and order of the state in mind on April 25," Additional Advocate General Shiv Kumar Vyas said.

The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court on April 7 completed its hearing in the rape case against the godman and the judgement in the case is scheduled for April 25.

Asaram, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat.

In the case registered in Rajasthan, a teenage girl had accused Asaram of sexual assault at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.

While in Gujarat, the two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape. The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013, and since then, he is in prison.

