Telangana govt announces Rs 3,800 crore package for development of Old City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a Rs 3,800 crore package for the overall development of the Old City. Of this, Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on creating infrastructure facilities, Rs 1,600 crore for beautification and cleaning of the Musi river and Rs 1,200 crore for the completion of metro rail works on a fast-track mode.

Mr Rao said he would himself launch all these works in the Old City soon and all the projects would be completed on a war-footing. The CM made it clear that the Old City would be made flood-resistant, ensure drainage water doesn’t flow on the roads, and free from drinking water, power and traffic problems.

The CM held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday regarding the development of the Old City. Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chief Secretary, S.K. Joshi, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials were present.

The CM has asked officials concerned to prepare the plan to find a permanent solution for the problems in the Old City. Mr Rao said he would visit the Old City before the beginning of month of Ramzan and would announce the action plan.

He has instructed that under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary the works in the Old City should be reviewed twice a month to take stock of the progress. The CM said that under the united AP rule, the Old City was neglected and no infrastructure facilities were ever created.

The CM added that five new 33/11 KV sub-stations for the supply of quality power will be set up, besides reservoirs for drinking water at seven places in the Old City.

“Hyderabad city is like a heart to the Telangana region. No problem should be there for drinking water. Prepare alternative arrangements for the supply of drinking water in case of any problem. As of today, from Krishna River 16.5 TMC of water in three phases and 10 TMC of water from Godavari River would be supplied. Singur, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are there as alternative sources. We are constructing Kesava-puram reservoir with 10 TMC capacities as part of the Kaleswaram project for the drinking water purposes of Hyderabad. Besides this, we will create smaller reservoir around the ORR and store water,” the CM said.