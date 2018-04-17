search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not even on second list? K'taka BJP leader breaks down during press conference

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 12:48 pm IST
Shashil G Namoshi, a former MLA, was reduced to tears when he couldn't find his name on the BJP's second list.
Video of a teary-eyed Sashil G Namoshi has gone viral since yesterday's press conference. (ANI | Screengrab)
 Video of a teary-eyed Sashil G Namoshi has gone viral since yesterday's press conference. (ANI | Screengrab)

Bengaluru: With less than a month for Karnataka Assembly polls, parties have started releasing candidate lists. The released candidature lists have, however, disheartened many politicians whose names did not feature in them.

Sashil G Namoshi, a former BJP MLA, is one such name who broke down into tears in the middle of his press conference. The video of a teary-eyed Namoshi has gone viral since then.

 

Shashil G Namoshi, a former MLA, was reduced to tears when he couldn't find his name on the BJP's second list.

Namoshi had expected to be fielded by the BJP in the Gulberga constituency for which the party has chosen CB Patil. The list was announced by the BJP on Monday evening.

Also Read: Karnataka assembly polls: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

His meltdown was widely captured by various cameras.

In the short clip, the politician tries to say something and then visibly crumbles. He is seen keening, his hands covering his face. His supporters can be seen trying to console him, while even members of the media try to calm him down.

Namoshi was deputy mayor of Kalaburagi, which used to be known as Gulbarga. He was a member of the Legislative Council for 12 years.

He had contested the 2013 Karnataka election from Gulbarga Dakshin as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.

According to his supporters, he had been expecting to be named the party's candidate in one of the two seats in Gulbarga. In the first list, the BJP named Dattatreya Patil Revur for Gulbarga Dakshin. On Monday, Namoshi's final hope was shattered when someone else was chosen for Gulbarga Uttar.

Congress workers too went on the rampage in a party office on Monday for being denied tickets to contest the polls.

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, bjp, shashil g namoshi, bjp candidate list
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

One can fight summer heat by keeping yourself hydrated with lots of fluids or by opting for food that will help you keep energised.
 

Video: People terrified of mysterious 7-foot creature spotted roaming the streets

One user claimed that it’s a vampire like creature identified as Chupacabra which is a part of Latin folklore (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video goes viral: Watch Sachin Tendulkar play gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai

Sachin was recently spotted playing gully cricket on streets with youngsters. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

How to schedule WhatsApp and Facebook messages with ease?

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Over 3000 apps on Google Play tracking your data: Study

Citing the International Computer Science Institute research (ICSI), it said that more than half of 5,855 Android apps on Google Play were potentially violating US privacy laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ATMs out of cash in many states, Arun Jaitley says 'temporary shortage'

People in many states are complaining of cash crunch at ATMs. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Missing' Rs 2,000 notes conspiracy to create issues: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the currency in circulation increased to Rs 16,50,000 crore after demonetisation. (Photo: Twitter/@CMMadhyaPradesh)

Goa woman arrested for torturing, branding with hot knife 8 adopted minor girls

The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday. (Representational image)

Karnataka polls: BJP 'compromises', fields scam-tainted Reddy brother

52-year-old G Somashekhara Reddy is the youngest of Reddy brothers, mining barons for whom the iron ore-rich district of Bellary was home turf. (Facebook Screengrab/ Gali Janardhan Reddy)

9-yr-old boy in Kashmir's Gurez invents pen that counts words while writing

Nine-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Khan said the idea of 'counting pen' struck him after he got poor marks in an exam, as he could not manage the required word count. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham