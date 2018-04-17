Not even on second list? K'taka BJP leader breaks down during press conference

Bengaluru: With less than a month for Karnataka Assembly polls, parties have started releasing candidate lists. The released candidature lists have, however, disheartened many politicians whose names did not feature in them.

Sashil G Namoshi, a former BJP MLA, is one such name who broke down into tears in the middle of his press conference. The video of a teary-eyed Namoshi has gone viral since then.

Shashil G Namoshi, a former MLA, was reduced to tears when he couldn't find his name on the BJP's second list.

Namoshi had expected to be fielded by the BJP in the Gulberga constituency for which the party has chosen CB Patil. The list was announced by the BJP on Monday evening.

His meltdown was widely captured by various cameras.

In the short clip, the politician tries to say something and then visibly crumbles. He is seen keening, his hands covering his face. His supporters can be seen trying to console him, while even members of the media try to calm him down.

Namoshi was deputy mayor of Kalaburagi, which used to be known as Gulbarga. He was a member of the Legislative Council for 12 years.

He had contested the 2013 Karnataka election from Gulbarga Dakshin as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.

According to his supporters, he had been expecting to be named the party's candidate in one of the two seats in Gulbarga. In the first list, the BJP named Dattatreya Patil Revur for Gulbarga Dakshin. On Monday, Namoshi's final hope was shattered when someone else was chosen for Gulbarga Uttar.

Congress workers too went on the rampage in a party office on Monday for being denied tickets to contest the polls.