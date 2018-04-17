No proper evidence, 9 accused in Vatoli case too walk free

Six persons of a Muslim family were burnt alive when they were sleeping in the house, by holding that there was no proper evidence against the nine accused in the case.

Adilabad: Adilabad district sessions court judge Aruna Sarika on Monday quashed the sensational Vatoli case, in which six persons of a Muslim family were burnt alive when they were sleeping in the house, by holding that there was no proper evidence against the nine accused in the case.

The Vatoli incident took place in the Vatoli village in Bhainsa mandal on October 12, 2008. There were strong allegations that some individuals belonging to a particular community had hatched a plan to eliminate the Muslim family from the village. Communal tension erupted following the incident and curfew was also imposed in Bhainsa town and its surrounding areas for a few days.

The accused were Kunchel-war Chandrabhanu, Jadhav Vi-nod, Adabagi Chandrakanth, Jadhav Avadooth, Jadhv Baga-vathrao, Suryavamshi Raman-and, Jadhv Vinayak, Kuncha-lwar Nagnath and Shinde Diganbar. The court investigated 60 pieces of evidence out of a total 80 produced in the court. The court said there was no proper technical and scientific evidence produced by the CBCID in the case. It is learnt that the CBCID will file an appeal in the High court.

Then Samajwadi Party (SP) President, Mulayam Singh Yadav, MPs actress Jayaprada, Amar Singh and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi visited Vatoli and Bhainsa town and interacted with the members of the family in November 2018.

One of the family members, Imran, expressed shock at the judgement. “We waited for 10 years for justice. We had also demanded for a CBI inquiry into the incident but only the CBCID and state police conducted an inquiry into the incident. He said they will approach High Court against the judgement.