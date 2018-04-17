search on deccanchronicle.com
Missing Army jawan joins terror group Hizbul Mujahideen: J&K cops

The Army maintained that Mir is “missing” and it had no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.
Photographs showing Mir carrying an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media on Monday with a message declaring that he has joined the Hizb. (Representational image)
Srinagar: An Army jawan who went missing in south Kashmir earlier this month is reported to have joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police said Monday.

Idris Mir, a resident of Safa Nagri village of Wacchi area in Shopian district who was working as a sepoy in the Army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI), joined the terror outfit on Sunday, police said. Recently, he was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move, police said.

 

Photographs showing Mir carrying an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media on Monday with a message declaring that he has joined the Hizb. 

He had gone missing along with two other local youth who are also reported to have joined the outfit, the police added.

The Army maintained that Mir is “missing” and it had no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.

