search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mecca Masjid blast case: Judge acquits accused, resigns

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Apr 17, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Hours after delivering the verdict, Judge K. Ravinder Reddy resigned citing personal reasons for quitting.
The blast: On May 18, 2007, nine persons were killed and 58 injured when a powerful blast, triggered by remote control, had ripped through the Macca Masjid in Hyderabad.
 The blast: On May 18, 2007, nine persons were killed and 58 injured when a powerful blast, triggered by remote control, had ripped through the Macca Masjid in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Five persons, including Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, who were accused in the Macca Masjid bomb blast here in 2007, were acquitted by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency on Monday due to lack of any clinching evidence against them.

Nine persons were killed and 58 injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast rocked the historic Macca Masjid on May 18, 2007, when around 10,000 people were offering the Friday (Juma) prayers. Two unexploded bombs were later recovered from the Masjid.

 

In all, 10 persons owing allegiance to right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case. The National Investigation Agency had chargesheeted five persons — Swami Aseemanand, Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Bharath Mohan Lal Rateshwar and Rajendra Choundhary — in the blast case. All the five were acquitted by the court on Monday.

The judge in his observation stated: “I have carefully examined all the documents, all the material placed on record. All allegations could not be proved against any one of the accused. Hence all persons are acquitted.”

Hours after delivering the verdict, Judge K. Ravinder Reddy resigned citing personal reasons for quitting.

While Aseemanand and Mohanlal came to the court on their own, Devender Gupta, Lokesh Sharma and Rajendra Choudhary were brought amidst tight security.

The judgement was pronounced in a heavily guarded, closed court room on the ground floor of the Nampally Criminal Complex. All the five of the 10 accused were present in the court room when the verdict was being pronounced.

Of the remaining accused, Sunil Joshi of Madhya Pradesh, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, was murdered when the case was under investigated. 

natu

Cases where right-wing groups faced terror charges
Malegaon-I A series of bomb blasts rocked Malegaon on September 8, 2006, in which 37 people were killed.

Samjhauta Express blast: A blast rocked two coaches of the Samjhuta Express — the only rail link between India and Pakistan — in 2007, in which 68 people mostly Pakistani nationals were killed. 

Ajmer Sharif blast: Three people were killed when a bomb planted in a motorcycle near a courtyard of the Ajmer Sharif dargah went off in 2007.

Malegaon-II A powerful explosion rocked the communally sensitive Malegaon again in 2008 in which six persons were killed.

Tags: mecca masjid case, national investigation agency, nia court, hyderabad blast, ravinder reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

2007 Mecca Masjid blast case: Swami Aseemanand, all others acquitted
NIA is a deaf, blind parrot, says Asaduddin Owaisi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
 

Ola to add 10,000 electric three-wheelers to fleet

In May last year, Ola had launched its first electric vehicle project in Nagpur.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

As nation mourn's Kathua rape victim, her name becomes most searched on porn site

The incident has triggered outrage across the nation (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi discontinues Mi A1 in India, ahead of Mi 6X launch: Report

The smartphone which was first launched in September 2017 in India, is an Android One version of the Mi 5X aka Mi A1.
 

10 types of biryani you must know about

The Biryani, a mixed rice dish that has been adored and adorned across kitchens in India, however, has a mysterious past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao inspects MJ market

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao tweets to TSRTC over pirated movie in bus

A screengrab of the tweet by KTR.

Thunderstorm warning for Telangana today

The weather could become generally cloudy towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall. (Representational image)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to have normal rains in 2018

However, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will get 56 cm and 38 cm respectively, which is 97 per cent of their seasonal rainfall.

Chilkur Balaji temple priest re-enacts 2,700-year-old ritual

Chilukuru Balaji Archakulu C.S. Rangarajan Lifting Aditya Parasri on his shoulders as a part of the Muni Vahana Seva utsavsam at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple Puranapul in Hyderabad. Venugopalachari, Special Representative of Telangana state government was also present.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham