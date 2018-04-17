search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Macca Masjid bomb blast: No decision on appealing against ruling

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 1:12 am IST
The NIA examined a total of 226 witnesses during the trial and 411 documents were exhibited.
Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Five persons, including Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, who were accused in the Macca Masjid bomb blast here in 2007, were acquitted by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency on Monday due to lack of any clinching evidence against them.

Of the remaining accused, Sunil Joshi of Madhya Pradesh, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak, was murdered when the case was under investigated, two other accused — former RSS pracharak Sandeep V. Dange and RSS activist and electrician Ramchandra Kalsangra also from Madhya Pradesh — are absconding. Investigation against two others — Tejram Parmar and Amith Chowhan — is still on.

 

The NIA examined a total of 226 witnesses during the trial and 411 documents were exhibited. 

Soon after the blast in May 2007, the Andhra Pradesh Police had taken up the investigation followed up on the Bangladesh-based terror outfit’s HuJI involvement based on intelligence inputs. This resulted in the police picking up more 100 youth for questioning which led to public outcry. Twenty-one of them were charged in the case.

A month later, the government handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which claimed that Hindu terror group was behind the Mecca Masjid blast also also a few other blasts at Muslim religious places apart from the Samjhauta Express blast.

The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA in 2011 which made some arrests and filed a chargesheet in the case.

Sources in the NIA said that they are yet to decide on appealing in the higher court and against the verdict. 

Tags: swami aseemanand, sunil joshi, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
 

Ola to add 10,000 electric three-wheelers to fleet

In May last year, Ola had launched its first electric vehicle project in Nagpur.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

As nation mourn's Kathua rape victim, her name becomes most searched on porn site

The incident has triggered outrage across the nation (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi discontinues Mi A1 in India, ahead of Mi 6X launch: Report

The smartphone which was first launched in September 2017 in India, is an Android One version of the Mi 5X aka Mi A1.
 

10 types of biryani you must know about

The Biryani, a mixed rice dish that has been adored and adorned across kitchens in India, however, has a mysterious past. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao inspects MJ market

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao tweets to TSRTC over pirated movie in bus

A screengrab of the tweet by KTR.

Thunderstorm warning for Telangana today

The weather could become generally cloudy towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall. (Representational image)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to have normal rains in 2018

However, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will get 56 cm and 38 cm respectively, which is 97 per cent of their seasonal rainfall.

Chilkur Balaji temple priest re-enacts 2,700-year-old ritual

Chilukuru Balaji Archakulu C.S. Rangarajan Lifting Aditya Parasri on his shoulders as a part of the Muni Vahana Seva utsavsam at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple Puranapul in Hyderabad. Venugopalachari, Special Representative of Telangana state government was also present.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham