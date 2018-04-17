search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  RCB have a massive task in hand. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: McCleanaghan strikes for hosts with 2 wickets
 
Nation, Current Affairs

India files fresh set of pleadings in ICJ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the grounds that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.
India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. (Photo: File)
 India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday filed a fresh set of pleadings in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) relating to the case of its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The second round of written reply by India in the case was in response to the submissions by Pakistan in the ICJ on December 13, 2017, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

India had moved The Hague-based ICJ in May last after Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

"In keeping with the Order of the International Court of Justice of 17 January 2018, India today submitted its reply in the court in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav," the MEA said. It said India remains committed to make all possible efforts to "secure and protect" the rights of Jadhav. Following an order by the ICJ, India had filed its written pleadings in the case on September 13, 2017 and Pakistan submitted its "counter memorial" on December 13 last.

"Today, India filed its Reply to Pakistan's submissions to the court. Pakistan has been given time till July 17 by the court to file its response (Rejoinder)," the MEA said. India has been maintaining that the trial of Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan was "farcical".

In its statement on Tuesday, the MEA reiterated this stand. Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav's case.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the grounds that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

Tags: international court of justice, terrorism, kulbhushan jadhav, vienna convention
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi S2 budget smartphone leaked, slated for India with dual cameras

One of the highlighting features of this rumoured Redmi S2 is the presence of a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup. (Representational Image: Redmi Note 5 Pro)
 

OnePlus 6 sample camera shots teased, do you like them?

Overall, the photos seem to capture a vast range of colours, with some of it looking a tad saturated though.
 

Scientists discover way to fight prostate cancer

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T gets iPhone X-like gestures

After the gestures are enabled — swiping up from the middle of the screen takes you to home screen – swiping left/right gives you going ‘back’ functionality – swiping up from the middle and holding it gives you ‘recents’ pane.
 

Mohammed Shami faces interrogation by Kolkata police post Hasin Jahan's complaint

A week back Jahan demanded Rs 15 lakhs per month from the cricketer as maintenance charges for herself and her daughter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Superhuman' spinal cord tumour survivor conquers Boston Marathon

Carolina was told even if the surgery was successful, there was only an 80 per cent chance that she would walk normally again. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre sacks 9 Arvind Kejriwal aides, Dy CM Manish Sisodia gets no mercy

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File)

Verdict in Asaram's rape case to be pronounced in Jodhpur jail to avoid violence

Asaram Bapu, who is currently lodged in the Jodhpur Central jail, is facing trial in two sexual assault cases: one in Rajasthan and the other in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar data breach can influence election results: Supreme Court

Justice Chandrachud told the counsel 'merely because of limitations of knowledge we can’t have a blinkered view of reality; because we are going to lay down a law which will affect the future generation.' (Photo: File | Representational)

Salman Khan, on bail in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, can travel abroad: court

Actor Salman Khan walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7 after spending two nights there. (Photo: File)

Modi has destroyed banking system: Rahul blames PM for ATM cash crunch

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham