Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad pilgrim dies in mishap in Iran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 12:27 am IST
The bus carrying 18 persons from Yakutpura had left for Iran on April 10.
Kulsum Fatima
 Kulsum Fatima

Hyderabad: Thirteen-year-old Kulsum Fatima of Yakutpura died while on a pilgrimage to Iran when the bus carrying 18 pilgrims from the city met with an accident on Sunday.  One other person was reported to be critically injured.  The bus carrying 18 persons from Yakutpura had left for Iran on April 10. Syed Hussain Jaffery, a relative of the child, said, “The bus, which was on its way from Masaq to Tehran, hit a divider and veered off the main road into a ditch.” Kulsum was travelling with her grandmother. 

Among the injured was one Abdul Ali, 35, who was leading the pilgrim group. Kulsum’s last rites will be performed in Iran, Mr Jaffery said. The group has submitted a no-objection certificate to the consulate in Iran for the purpose.  

 

Tags: pilgrimage, mishap, iran
Location: India, Telangana




