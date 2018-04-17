search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Goa woman arrested for torturing, branding with hot knife 8 adopted minor girls

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2018, 10:21 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 10:21 am IST
The girls, all in age group of six to 12 years, were allegedly beaten up with pipe by a 65-year-old woman who claimed to have adopted them,
The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday. (Representational image)
 The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday. (Representational image)

Panaji: In a shocking incident, at least eight girls were found confined in a flat in Goa's Vasco city, where they were allegedly subjected to torture, including branding them with a hot knife, police said on Monday.

The girls, all in the age group of six to 12 years, were also allegedly beaten up with a pipe by a 65-year-old woman who claimed to have adopted them, Vasco police station inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

 

The police had on Monday rescued the girls from the flat, located in the Baina locality of the city, with the help of an NGO and arrested the woman, identified as Venus Habib.

The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday, Raposo said.

He added that the girl narrated her ordeal to the locals who, in turn, alerted the police. "The police raided the flat owned by Habib and found seven more girls confined there. The girls told the police that they were being assaulted by the accused woman with a pipe and a hot knife on their hands and legs for petty reasons," Raposo said.

A case was registered against Habib under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, he added.

The girls were sent to 'Apna Ghar', a shelter run by the state government at Merces.

Tags: goa, crime, girls tortured
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video goes viral: Watch Sachin Tendulkar play gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai

Sachin was recently spotted playing gully cricket on streets with youngsters. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)
 

Mohammed Shami's brother summoned by Lalbazar police after Hasin Jahan’s complaint

Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against Mohammed Shami and an FIR against the cricketer and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

How to schedule WhatsApp and Facebook messages with ease?

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Over 3000 apps on Google Play tracking your data: Study

Citing the International Computer Science Institute research (ICSI), it said that more than half of 5,855 Android apps on Google Play were potentially violating US privacy laws.
 

IPL 2018: When Ziva wanted to hug ‘daddy’ MS Dhoni during KXIP vs CSK game; watch

Dhoni and his daughter Ziva share a very bonding with each other, as both of them love spending quality with each other whenever he is not playing cricket. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': Study

One in six of groups was linked to Russia, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison study.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka polls: BJP 'compromises', fields scam-tainted Reddy brother

52-year-old G Somashekhara Reddy is the youngest of Reddy brothers, mining barons for whom the iron ore-rich district of Bellary was home turf. (Facebook Screengrab/ Gali Janardhan Reddy)

9-yr-old boy in Kashmir's Gurez invents pen that counts words while writing

Nine-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Khan said the idea of 'counting pen' struck him after he got poor marks in an exam, as he could not manage the required word count. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

23-yr-old man honey-trapped by Pak ISI arrested from Rohtak: Haryana police

Gaurav Kumar was arrested from Rohtak's Model Town area on Sunday based on information received by state and central intelligence agencies, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Nain said. (Photo: Representational)

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88

S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He would have been 89 later this month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Partially eaten body of tourist found in Uttarakhand's tiger reserve

Partially eaten body of a tourist, who had gone missing and was apparently attacked by a leopard, was found from near a temple in the Motichur range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham