Centre sacks 9 Arvind Kejriwal aides, Dy CM Manish Sisodia gets no mercy

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of nine advisors, including the one to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after the Union Home Ministry said that these posts were "not sanctioned".

"No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis," the order stated.

Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister), Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).