search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

9-yr-old boy in Kashmir's Gurez invents pen that counts words while writing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 9:50 am IST
At a festival, President Ram Nath Kovind showered praise and rewarded Muzaffar Ahmad Khan for his innovation.
Nine-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Khan said the idea of 'counting pen' struck him after he got poor marks in an exam, as he could not manage the required word count. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Nine-year-old Muzaffar Ahmad Khan said the idea of 'counting pen' struck him after he got poor marks in an exam, as he could not manage the required word count. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Nine-year-old, Muzaffar Ahmad Khan, a prodigy from Gurez valley in northern Kashmir has invented a ‘counting pen’ that keeps a word count while writing.

"It is a pen with a casing attached to its rear. Once someone starts writing, it keeps a track of the word count, which is displayed on a small LCD monitor attached to it,” said Muzaffar, a student of class 3.

 

What is more interesting about this invention by Muzaffar is that the word count can also be displayed on one's mobile phone through a message.

Muzaffar told news agency ANI, the idea of a 'counting pen' struck him after he got poor marks in an exam, as he could not manage the required word count.

"In my last exam, I got minimum marks as I wrote fewer words. It made me restless and from that very time, I started thinking of inventing something which can save my time and finally 'counting pen' struck my mind," Muzaffar said.

A prototype of Muzaffar's 'counting pen' has been showcased at the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, organised by National Innovation Foundation (NIF), an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the festival, President Ram Nath Kovind showered praise and rewarded young Muzaffar for his innovation.

The 'counting pen' is set to hit the market as early as May as NIF has decided to make it commercially available. Muzaffar says his pen will help students during their exams when they have to maintain a word count of essays and long answer questions.

(With inputs ANI inputs)

Tags: counting pen, muzaffar ahmad khan, lcd monitor, mobile phone
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: Trick to schedule your WhatsApp messages and more

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Over 3000 apps on Google Play tracking your data: Study

Citing the International Computer Science Institute research (ICSI), it said that more than half of 5,855 Android apps on Google Play were potentially violating US privacy laws.
 

Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': Study

One in six of groups was linked to Russia, according to a University of Wisconsin-Madison study.
 

WhatsApp changed its 'delete for everyone' feature again

The instant messaging service keeps on rolling new features regularly to make the messaging app more intuitive and enhance user experience.
 

Facebook must face class action over facial recognition: US judge

The class will consist of Facebook users in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored facial recognition algorithms after June 7, 2011, Donato ruled.
 

NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft set for launch in Florida

NASA’s latest space-bound astrophysics instrument will be carried aloft by a Falcon 9 rocket from the fleet of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private launch service, Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

23-yr-old man honey-trapped by Pak ISI arrested from Rohtak: Haryana police

Gaurav Kumar was arrested from Rohtak's Model Town area on Sunday based on information received by state and central intelligence agencies, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Nain said. (Photo: Representational)

Veteran journalist S Nihal Singh dies at 88

S Nihal Singh breathed his last at the National Heart Institute. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments. He would have been 89 later this month. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Partially eaten body of tourist found in Uttarakhand's tiger reserve

Partially eaten body of a tourist, who had gone missing and was apparently attacked by a leopard, was found from near a temple in the Motichur range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve. (Representational Image)

In Udupi, maths can’t sway voters

Rahul Gandhi chose to skip visiting the famous Udupi Krishna Math recently tongues were bound to wag. But it appears there may have been a good reason.

Realty ‘bites’ voters in Byrathi terrain

K.R. Puram
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham