  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2023 Morning walker elect ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Morning walker electrocuted in GHMC park

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 18, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:19 am IST
"As Pradeep reached the electric transformers installed inside, he came in contact with the high-tension wire that fell on the ground. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot," stated Chilkalguda inspector K. Nageswar. (Representational Image)
 "As Pradeep reached the electric transformers installed inside, he came in contact with the high-tension wire that fell on the ground. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot," stated Chilkalguda inspector K. Nageswar. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) employee was electrocuted while on a morning walk at the GHMC park in Padmaraonagar, after coming into contact with a high-tension wire that had fallen on the walking track.

The deceased was identified as M. Pradeep, a resident of Bapujinagar of Parsigutta. Pradeep had left home at about 5 am on Friday, stating that he would come home early. When Pradeep did not return home, family members went to the park and were shocked to see him lying motionless.

Pradeep was a regular walker at the GHMC park, and he arrived early and started walking on the track, oblivious to the high-tension wires.

According to the Chilkalguda police, a live electric wire was damaged and fell on the ground as a result of the severe winds and rain on Thursday. Praveen stepped on the wire without noticing it and received an electric shock. The cable came from a transformer placed at a corner of the park.

"As Pradeep reached the electric transformers installed inside, he came in contact with the high-tension wire that fell on the ground. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot," stated Chilkalguda inspector K. Nageswar.

Police officials arrived in the park after receiving information from morning walkers, discovered Pradeep dead, and shifted him to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. The police registered a case of negligence. When Deccan Chronicle tried to contact the TSSPDCL officials, they did not respond.

Meanwhile, angry family members and BJP leaders protested outside the park's entrance after the tragedy, demanding that TSSPDCL officials be held accountable for installing transformers inside the park. They alleged that the TSSPDCL personnel were negligent in failing to recognise the problem early on and in failing to take the necessary action even after high-tension cables were damaged inside the park.

The GHMC and TSSPDCL officials acted irresponsibly by failing to inspect and remove any damaged high-tension wires inside the park. The young man was electrocuted to death as a result of the inaction of the authorities, said senior BJP leader Marri Sashidhar Reddy.

"Why did the GHMC staff allow high-tension wires inside the park, endangering the lives of morning walkers and visitors to the park? We found that children were playing close to the transformer, posing a grave threat to their lives,” he stated.

...
Tags: ghmc parks, english and foreign languages university (eflu), chilkalguda police, death by electric shock
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

There are allegations that the BRS leaders selected the beneficiaries for 2BHK by taking bribes. (DC Representational Image)

Selection of beneficiaries for 2BHKs raises a stink, BRS high command takes a hit

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. (DC Image)

Paper leak case: BJP goes for the jugular, BRS bites back

Addressing a protest meeting against the question paper leaks at the Martyrs Memorial opposite the Legislature, Sanjay stuck to his demand of sacking IT minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Cabinet “as the leaks were a result of absence of IT security.” (Twitter)

Sanjay sticks to his guns, demands KTR's scalp over question paper leak

Minister Vidadala Rajini. (Photo: Twitter)

Rajini dares TD members to visit state hospital to prove charges of lapses



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drugs, liquor worth more than Rs 6,400 cr seized in Gujarat in two years

The authorities also seized drugs, such as heroin, charas, opium, cannabis and methamphetamine, worth Rs 6,201 crore from different parts of the state. (DC image)

Two pilots die after Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, (Repersentional Photo: PTI)

Land-for-jobs scam: Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on Mar 25

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media (PTI file image)

India is not Cong's fiefdom anymore: Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul over UK remarks

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference at his residence in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha during a round table conference on the Women's Reservation Bill, organised under the banner of Bharat Jagruthi, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->