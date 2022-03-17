Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2022 Three morning walker ...
Three morning walkers killed in road mishap in Kerala

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Another person, who was also among them, was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said
 The vehicle and its driver were taken into custody later. (Representational Image: PTI)

Alappuzha: Three senior citizens, who went for a morning walk together, met with a tragic end as a lorry ran over them in Nooranad in this coastal district on Thursday

Another person, who was also among them, was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, police said.

 

All the four went for the morning stroll as part of their daily routine and the lorry sped past without stopping after mowing them down, they said.

The vehicle and its driver were taken into custody later.

Besides overspeeding by the vehicle, unscientific construction on the roadside also contributed to the mishap, they added.

Location: India, Kerala


