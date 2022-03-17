Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2022 Nine students wearin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nine students wearing Hijab, return without appearing for exam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 17, 2022, 10:54 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 10:54 am IST
Nine students of Government First Grade College, Kaup sought permission to write the internal examinations wearing Hijab
As the girls were not ready to remove the Hijab, they were denied permission to enter the class. (Representational image: PTI)
Udupi: Nine students of Government First Grade College in Kaup of Udupi district returned home without appearing for the examination after they were banned to enter the class wearing Hijab. The college authorities denied permission to wear Hijab quoting the High Court order.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that Hijab is not an essential practice in Islam and upheld the state government’s order.

 

However, nine students of Government First Grade College, Kaup sought permission to write the internal examinations wearing Hijab.

College Principal Dr. Anil Kumar spoke to the girls informed them of the court order. He asked them to enter the class by removing the headscarves.

As the girls were not ready to remove the Hijab, they were denied permission to enter the class. 

“Both Hijab and education are equally important for us. Earlier we did not have such a problem. We are hopeful that there will be a solution for the issue soon,” students told reporters while returning home.

 

The situation was normal in other colleges of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Police security was beefed up to ensure there was no untoward incident. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district.

The six girls of Udupi Government Women's PU College, who had approached the High Court, did not attend classes.

...
Tags: karnataka hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


