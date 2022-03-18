Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2022 Telangana HC warns a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC warns against unilateral decision to demolish heritage structure at OGH

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 18, 2022, 2:25 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 2:25 am IST
The court opined that the committee’s report was not enough to arrive at a final decision on demolition
Osmania General Hospital (OGH). (DC Image)
 Osmania General Hospital (OGH). (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday observed that it would interpose if any decision was taken by the state government to demolish heritage buildings situated in the premises housing Osmania General Hospital (OGH) based on the report placed by the committee constituted by the state government.

The court opined that the committee’s report was not enough to arrive at a final decision on demolition. It said that reports from experts like structural engineers from IITs, architects and firms with expertise in assessment of stability of heritage structures and restoration, shall also be taken in order to assess viability of the said buildings in OGH.

 

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, was dealing with a batch of PILs related to dilapidated buildings in OGH premises. Some PILs were filed for directions to demolish existing buildings, including the heritage structure, to enable construction of new buildings.

Another batch of PILs objected to the proposal to demolish the heritage structure and sought its restoration. The PILs have been pending for the last six years.

After ignoring court directions all these days,, on Thursday, on behalf of the government, Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, in-charge director of medical education, filed an affidavit stating that the issue of demolition of the existing buildings in OGH requires a comprehensive consideration of various attendant circumstances so that there is substantial compliance of all statutory provisions. In this regard the government on March 10 constituted a four-member committee, comprising engineer-in-chief of R&B, public health, panchayati raj and GHMC’s chief city planner, the affidavit said. It also said that the panel would submit its report within 15 days of its constitution. It is only after that would the government be in a position to take an appropriate decision on the heritage building, Ramesh Reddy submitted in the affidavit. This was objected by counsels of the group opposed to demolition.

 

Sama Sandeep Reddy, one of the counsels, argued that there was no need to touch the heritage building as new buildings could be built on the remaining 26 acres belonging to OGH. Other counsels apprehended doubts about the veracity of the official committee’s report.

Intervening, the court said that the official report was not an end in itself as it would also take the expert’s report into consideration.

Observing that it was aware that several heritage structures were demolished in the state on the grounds they were in a condition of dilapidation, the court remarked that several structures in OGH, which were built only a decade or two back were leaking from their roofs, unlike the heritage structure.

 

The cases were adjourned to April 8 so as to get the report of the committee that has been constituted by the state government.

...
Tags: telangana high court, osmania general hospital(ogh)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Modi hails role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

The GO was issued in 1996 to protect the catchment areas of the two lakes and the water bodies themselves. Osmansagar and Himayatsagar are heritage sites in Hyderabad. (Image DC)

Telangana lawyers prefer tweaking GO 111

News

Scrappping of GO 111 to hit Mrugavani Park

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Screengrab from Youtube/TNDIPR)

TN Finance Minister presents Budget, says revenue deficit set to decline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab govt to launch anti-corruption helpline on Mar 23: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (PTI)

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

Bhagwant Singh Mann takes CM oath, vows Punjab's 'golden chapter'

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (DC file photo)

180 cr vaccines administered, says Modi

rime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->