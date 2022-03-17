Cyclone forecast in Bay of Bengal

Vishakhapatanam: A low pressure area is developing over central parts of south Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by March 21, a report of IMD Amaravati said on Wednesday.

The report said a low pressure had formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening. It lay centred over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning. It is likely to move east-northeast wards and become a well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea around March 19 morning.

Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwest wards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It will intensify into a depression by morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm the following day. It will continue to move north-northwest wards till March 22. Subsequently, it will move north-northeast wards and reach Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by morning of March 23.

IMD has warned AP fishermen against venturing into the sea till March 23.