Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2022 COVID-19: India repo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 11:16 am IST
A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
Students register themselves to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
 Students register themselves to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

New Delhi: With 2,539 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,01,477, while the active cases have declined to 30,799, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,132 with 60 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases constitute 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

In a span of 24 hours, 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests were conducted. India has so far tested over 78.12 crore (78,12,24,304) samples, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,24,54,546, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.80 crore.

Of the 60 new fatalities, 50 were from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,132 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,759 from Maharashtra, 67,008 from Kerala, 40,026 from Karnataka, 38,024 from Tamil Nadu, 26,144 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,191 from West Bengal.

 

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

...
Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at Lions Public School, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine given to children aged 12-14 yrs on day 1

As the girls were not ready to remove the Hijab, they were denied permission to enter the class. (Representational image: PTI)

Nine students wearing Hijab, return without appearing for exam

In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Photo:PTI)

BJP seems likely to retain its CMs in all four states

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

Bhagwant Singh Mann takes CM oath, vows Punjab's 'golden chapter'

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (DC file photo)

180 cr vaccines administered, says Modi

rime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann with Raghav Chadha, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->