Come clear on municipal building tribunal status, HC tells govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Mar 17, 2022, 2:39 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 7:06 am IST
The division bench of the High Court expressed displeasure at the attitude of the officials
Telangana High Court. (PTI)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave a final chance to the principal secretary of municipal administration, to either file the counter to a PIL, which challenged the non-constitution of municipal building Tribunal within six weeks or appear in person before it by next date of hearing and explain the delay.

Vexed with the unobservant behaviour of the municipal administration department despite its orders, the division bench of the High Court expressed displeasure at the attitude of the officials.

 

The PIL was filed by an NGO, Forum for Good Governance, contending that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act was amended in 2016 paving way for the constitution of the tribunal to expeditiously dispose of cases related to unauthorised constructions. But the respondents have done nothing in this regard, it said. Several representations yielded no response, it said.

If the Tribunal starts working, cases relating to the buildings and illegal constructions can be disposed sooner, whereas litigants would necessarily go to either civil court or High Court, they said.

 

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


