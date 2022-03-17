CM Jagan releases â‚¹709 crore under JVD; benefit to 10.82 lakh students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over cheque to students in Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at Secretariat on Wednesday. Ministers A Suresh, P Viswarup are also seen. (Image by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released Rs 709 crore under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ for the quarter October-December 2021, benefiting over 10.82 lakh students in their higher studies.

The CM said, “Education is the only asset we can give them and the scheme gives immense happiness to me.”

At the event held at the Secretariat here, the chief minister said education alone can improve the lifestyle of the people by eradicating poverty and creating better livelihood. “This is why Rs 9274 crore was spent through Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes since the inception of YSRC government. This apart, we cleared Rs 1,778 crore of pending dues left behind by the previous government during 2017-18, and 2018-19.”

He said that the full fee reimbursement scheme was initially introduced by his father, former chief minister Rajashekar Reddy, but was grossly neglected by the successive governments with only partial reimbursements.

Referring to his padaytra in Nellore district, the CM recalled an incident, where a father narrated how his son committed suicide as the college fees could not be paid. “Full fee reimbursement is brought in to make education accessible to the poor, especially fulfilling such students’ dream of pursuing higher education without burdening their families.”

Jagan said revolutionary changes were brought into the education sector through schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena where the amount is directly credited to the mothers' accounts in each quarter. The second tranche of Vasati Deevena will be credited on April 5 at a public event.

The CM said that as part of the reforms in the education sector, bilingual textbooks have been introduced. Books for English medium schools with CBSE curriculum are made available, and students are given Vidya Kanuka kits with uniforms, workbooks and notebooks, along with nutritious midday meals under Jagananna Gorumuddha.

The admissions in government schools have increased by 6.5 lakh as students from private schools are shifting to government schools with improvement in school standards, the CM said.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Pinepe Viswaroop, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, APSCHE chairman Hemachandrareddy, Minority Welfare special secretary Gandham Chandradu and other senior officials were present.

Jagan released Rs 55.95 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) scheme for the quarter from October-December 2021, benefiting over 91,779 students pursuing their higher studies in Chittoor district.

Chittoor Collector Hari Narayanan said around 82,177 mothers of students eligible under the JVD scheme have received the amounts disbursed by the state.

Briefing the steps taken for selecting the students under the scheme, the collector said that under the JVD scheme, 1 13.57 crore was credited into the accounts of mothers of 19,518 SC students, Rs 1.12 crore into accounts of mothers of 2,365 ST students and Rs 22.17 crore into accounts of mothers of 40,677 BC students.

The collector also said Rs 10.18 crore, Rs 5.19 crore, Rs 3.57 crore and Rs 12.70 lakh have been credited into the accounts of mothers of 13,112 EBC students, 8,884 Kapu students, 7,031 Muslim minority students and 192 Christian minority students, respectively.

