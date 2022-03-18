Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2022 15.60 lakh houses co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

15.60 lakh houses coming up in 71,811 acres worth 25,000 crore in AP: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 12:30 am IST
The government is constructing 15.60 lakh houses under the first phase and distributed house land pattas to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries so far
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that the government has collected 71,811 acres of lands worth  Rs 25,000 crore for construction of houses in 17,000 colonies.

“These are not colonies but modern villages,” the CM asserted.

 

Jagan told the AP assembly that the opposition created a lot of hurdles in the way of the state’s mega housing programme by initiating litigations in various areas including Pulivendula.

The government is constructing 15.60 lakh houses under the first phase and distributed house land pattas to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries so far, he said.

Affirming that the government has taken up the cause of housing for the poor in a big way, the chief minister said, “We are committed to the initiative despite hurdles being created by the Opposition and thus provided 30.76 lakh house sites and proposed construction of 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase.”

 

In the short discussion on housing, he said the government has acquired 71811 acres of land with a market value of Rs 25,000 crore to create an asset of about Rs 4-10 lakh to each beneficiary. About 17,005 colonies are being built and in the first phase and Rs 28,000 crore was spent for 15.6 lakh houses.

A total of 71 lakh tonnes of cement, 312 lakh tonnes of sand, 7.5 lakh tonnes of steel and 1250 crore bricks will be used for this housing project, which would play a vital role in boosting the rural economy and will be a game changer in increasing GSDP, the CM asserted.

 

Taking a dig at the opposition, Jagan said Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders have tried their best to stall the housing initiative by moving court, even in Pulivendula. But, slowly, all the legal tangles are being cleared.

He said the housing schemes during the Telugu Desam term were infested with corruption and inflated costs. Citing the previous government’s housing module as pathetic, he said only 215 sq ft house was offered in the past, while the present government is providing a constructed house in an area of 340 sq ft. The TD’s housing scheme burdened the poor, as they needed to repay a Rs 3 lakh loan amount for 20 years with  a monthly installment of Rs 3,000, the CM said.

 

Jagan said his government has been implementing the scheme in a transparent manner, without leaving out any eligible beneficiary. A sum of Rs 32909 crore is being spent on creating facilities like drinking water, drains, roads power supply, internet, along with schools, hospitals, village secretariats, RBKs, digital libraries which will be established over a period of time.

He said that the government is resorting to centralised procurement for construction materials so as to reduce cost and get quality material.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, andhra pradesh housing scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The RPF personnel saved a woman’s life. She was walking on the track while a train was approaching on the same track. — Representational image/DC

RPF cracks several cases, arrests many in post-lockdown phase in SCR

We will help them fight injustice and file cases. When a visually challenged in Pondicherry was removed from his job without a valid reason, we fought the case and he was reinstated, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB, said J.L. Kaul, secretary-general of AICB. — Representational image/By arrangement

New centre coming up in Hyderabad for visually challenged

Chikkadpally police said that they will be seeking a legal opinion about the case and register an FIR. — DC

Tribal body approaches police against Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Tanjore paintings on walls and roof of Addala Mandapam at ancient Lord Ranganadha Swamy Temple in Nellore have got damaged because of water seeping in from the roof of the centuries’ old shrine. (Photo: Facebook)

Artwork damage at ancient Nellore shrine due to water seepage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

Bhagwant Singh Mann takes CM oath, vows Punjab's 'golden chapter'

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa to 156 countries

Nationals of these 156 countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-tourist visa as per the Visa Manual, 2019. (DC file photo)

180 cr vaccines administered, says Modi

rime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Entire Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

AAP's Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann with Raghav Chadha, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->