Rise in COVID-19 cases in schools worries parents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Mar 17, 2021, 8:02 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2021, 9:03 am IST
The association complains of lack of social distancing, lack of temperature checks among teaching, non-teaching staff
 School managements are forcing parents to pay full-year’s fees and are not abiding by the GO 46. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: The rise in Covid cases in some districts of Telangana is of serious concern to parents over safety of students attending classes in schools.

The Telangana Parents Association for Child's Rights & Safety (TPACRS) would approach the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over violation of Covid norms by several school managements. The association complains of lack of social distancing, lack of temperature checks among teaching and non-teaching staff.

 

 The association suspects that these are reasons why several students are testing positive to Covid-19 in recent weeks.

"With just one month left for summer vacations, what is the need to reopen the schools for primary level? School managements are forcing parents to pay full-year’s fees and are not abiding by the GO 46. They are playing with the lives of children," Mohd Asif Hussain Sohail, president of TPACRS, said.

This comes after over a dozen students and teachers at schools in Adilabad and Mancherial districts tested positive in the last two weeks. The government insists that precautionary measures and strict implementation of Covid guidelines are in place at schools.

 

In Mancherial's government girls high school, 15 more students and 14 staff tested positive on Monday. However, no response came from the education department.

