BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. (Image credit: Twitter/@bjpramswaroop)
Shimla/New Delhi: BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

 

Sixty-two-year-old Sharma had been suffering from various ailments.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

According to the police, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) around 7.45 am by his aide after the parliamentarian did not respond to knocks on his door.

 

A police team reached the spot and forced open the door and found Sharma handing from a ceiling fan.

