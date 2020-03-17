Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2020 Supreme Court clears ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court clears permanent commission for women in Navy

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
"There cannot be 101 excuses for not granting gender equality in the armed forces and a level playing field is needed"
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: Maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy and asked the Centre to complete the modalities within three months.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said there cannot be 101 excuses for not granting gender equality in the armed forces and a level playing field is needed.

 

Denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in a serious miscarriage of justice, it said.

The bench, also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi, rejected the Centre's stand that sea sailing duties cannot be granted to SSC (Short Service Commission) women officers in the Navy because its Russian vessels do not have washrooms for them.

Such arguments, the court said, are contrary to the Centre's policy of 1991 and 1998 which lifted the statutory bar on the induction of women officers in the Navy.

The bench quashed the prospective effect of the policy barring women officers inducted before 2008 from being granted permanent commission in the Navy. It also granted pension benefits to women officers who have retired and were not granted permanent commission.

It said there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the Centre to allow entry of women.

"Once statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission," the court said.

It said that there is enough documentary evidence to suggest women officers in the Navy have brought accolades to the force.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, navy women officers, indian navy, permanent commission


Related Stories

Navy women officers petition Supreme Court

Latest From Nation

Kamal Nath (file)

Bring back Congress rebel MLAs: Kamal Nath to Lalji Tandon in letter

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek NHRC intervention to escape execution

Representational image

Centre tells Supreme Court CAA does not violate fundamental rights

AP photo

Uttar Pradesh tourist spots, educational institutions shuts over coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Three more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Kerala

Representational image (PTI)

Maharashtra to 'stamp' those under home quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

Representational image (Twitter)

Bird flu rears up in Mysuru, cull of thousands of chicken begins

Carcasses of domestic chicken in one locality of Mysuru.

Maharashtra reports first death in Mumbai, coronavirus cases in India climb to 125

PTI file photo

Uttar Pradesh tourist spots, educational institutions shuts over coronavirus

AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham