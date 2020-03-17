Maharashtra to 'stamp' those under home quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

The state government in Maharashtra , where maximum coronavirus cases have been reported in India said it would "stamp" all those who have been sent to home quarantine amid scare over the pandemic, on Monday.

The decision, taken at a meeting of top officials chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been described as a precautionary measure after 39 cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 were detected in the state and around seven suspected patients escaped from treatment centres in last few days.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a stamp with indelible ink applied to voters during elections will be imprinted on the left hand indicating "that person/patient is under compulsory home quarantine" till March 31.

The state government has also made it a punishable offence if any person attempts to evade the compulsory quarantine, or breaks 'home quarantine' and would forcibly move such person to a government isolation facility.

Lot of people have also taken up 'Self-quarantine' as a precautionary move to prevent the spread of virus and in the view of the same schools, offices and other public places have been shut down.