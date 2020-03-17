Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2020 Maharashtra to ' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra to 'stamp' those under home quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
The decision, taken at a meeting of top officials chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been described as a precautionary measure
Representational image (Twitter)
 Representational image (Twitter)

The state government in Maharashtra , where maximum coronavirus cases have been reported in India said it would "stamp" all those who have been sent to home quarantine amid scare over the pandemic, on Monday.

The decision, taken at a meeting of top officials chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been described as a precautionary measure after 39 cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 were detected in the state and around seven suspected patients escaped from treatment centres in last few days. 

 

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a stamp with indelible ink applied to voters during elections will be imprinted on the left hand indicating "that person/patient is under compulsory home quarantine" till March 31.

The state government has also made it a punishable offence if any person attempts to evade the compulsory quarantine, or breaks 'home quarantine' and would forcibly move such person to a government isolation facility.

Lot of people have also taken up 'Self-quarantine'  as a precautionary move to prevent the spread of virus and in the view of the same schools, offices and other public places have been shut down.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus in india, maharashtra government, chief minister uddhav thackeray, coronavirus in maharashtra, home quarantine
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek NHRC intervention to escape execution

Representational image

Centre tells Supreme Court CAA does not violate fundamental rights

AP photo

Uttar Pradesh tourist spots, educational institutions shuts over coronavirus

Carcasses of domestic chicken in one locality of Mysuru.

Bird flu rears up in Mysuru, cull of thousands of chicken begins



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Three more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Kerala

Representational image (PTI)

Bird flu rears up in Mysuru, cull of thousands of chicken begins

Carcasses of domestic chicken in one locality of Mysuru.

Maharashtra reports first death in Mumbai, coronavirus cases in India climb to 125

PTI file photo

Uttar Pradesh tourist spots, educational institutions shuts over coronavirus

AP photo

Doctor who treated coronavirus-infected man tests positive

Medics outside an isolation ward of a hospital. The doctor who treated a man who tested positive after his death has also been found positive. (PTI )0060B)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham