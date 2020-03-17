Nation Current Affairs 17 Mar 2020 India bans entry of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST)
Representational image (PTI file)
 Representational image (PTI file)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following advisory has been issued.

 

"Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect," it said.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued a circular in this regard on the lines of the government advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

The government has also banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 on Monday.

India on Tuesday reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 64-year-old man dying in Mumbai, Health Ministry officials said as the number of positive cases rose to 125.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, new india travel advisory


Related Stories

Muraleedharan in self quarantine over suspected coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek NHRC intervention to escape execution

Representational image

Centre tells Supreme Court CAA does not violate fundamental rights

AP photo

Uttar Pradesh tourist spots, educational institutions shuts over coronavirus

Carcasses of domestic chicken in one locality of Mysuru.

Bird flu rears up in Mysuru, cull of thousands of chicken begins



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Three more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Kerala

Representational image (PTI)

Maharashtra to 'stamp' those under home quarantine amid coronavirus concerns

Representational image (Twitter)

Maharashtra reports first death in Mumbai, coronavirus cases in India climb to 125

PTI file photo

Doctor who treated coronavirus-infected man tests positive

Medics outside an isolation ward of a hospital. The doctor who treated a man who tested positive after his death has also been found positive. (PTI )0060B)

Muraleedharan in self quarantine over suspected coronavirus

V Muraleedharan (file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham