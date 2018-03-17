YSRC MLA Sai Prasad Reddy caught with live ammo at airport

Hyderabad: YSR Congress MLA from Adoni, Y. Sai Prasad Reddy, was found with live ammunition in his baggage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

Security personnel at the airport found four bullets of a .32 pistol in his carry-on (briefcase) luggage and alerted the police.

The police verified his weapon’s licence and let him off, but he was not allowed to take the flight.

Mr Sai Prasad told Deccan Chronicle that he had obtained his arms licence from the Kurnool district collector more than two decades ago. He was on his way to Hong-Kong, Macau and Bali on a personal trip on a Thai Airways flight.