search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pawan Kalyan says people support him, BJP thinks otherwise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 5:39 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 7:15 am IST
The Jana sena and BJP have responded in different tones, over the ongoing developments.
Jana sena Chief Pawan Kalyan
 Jana sena Chief Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: The Jana sena and BJP have responded in different tones, over the ongoing developments. While, the BJP came down heavily on Telugu Desam, by terming the CM Naidu as inefficient and added that they have their own strategies to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh, the Jana sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has questioned as to why the TD and YSRC are in hurry over No Confidence motion.

He dismissed the allegations levelled by TD Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu that BJP was behind him. Instead he said that, people are behind him, not any political party. The BJP spokesperson speaking to media on Friday at New Delhi has stated that the exit of Telugu Desam from the NDA was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre and asserted that the TD’s exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh.

 

“TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet. “People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that the Telugu Desam Party is resorting to lies to cover up its inept and inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr G.V.L. Narasimha Rao stated.

Meanwhile speaking to media at Vijayawada, the Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan said both YSRC and TD were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion.  Denying the allegations by the TD that he is hand in glove with the BJP, the Jana sena chief alleged that the TD and YSR Congress had colluded with each other. On allegations by TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that the BJP is behind him, he said the people were behind him.

Tags: pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Plea against lawyer in Kumbakonam fire tragedy

Madras high court

Chennai: 800 students debarred for exam malpractice

The University of Madras has debarred about 800 candidates for three years for involving in exam malpractices in December 2016.

Chennai: AIADMK seeks to restrain TTV Dhinakaran from using similar flag

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: PTI/File)

Go digital to plug paper leak: Experts

(CBSE) has denied Class 12 Accountancy paper leak, the security regarding examinations and evaluation among stakeholders of school education has become a major concern, especially during this exam season.

Sewage treatment plant inaugurated at Kengeri

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Cauvery Water Supply Phase 1 at Kengeri on Friday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham