Pawan Kalyan says people support him, BJP thinks otherwise

Vijayawada: The Jana sena and BJP have responded in different tones, over the ongoing developments. While, the BJP came down heavily on Telugu Desam, by terming the CM Naidu as inefficient and added that they have their own strategies to strengthen the party in Andhra Pradesh, the Jana sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has questioned as to why the TD and YSRC are in hurry over No Confidence motion.

He dismissed the allegations levelled by TD Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu that BJP was behind him. Instead he said that, people are behind him, not any political party. The BJP spokesperson speaking to media on Friday at New Delhi has stated that the exit of Telugu Desam from the NDA was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre and asserted that the TD’s exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh.

“TDP's decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet. “People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that the Telugu Desam Party is resorting to lies to cover up its inept and inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr G.V.L. Narasimha Rao stated.

Meanwhile speaking to media at Vijayawada, the Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan said both YSRC and TD were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion. Denying the allegations by the TD that he is hand in glove with the BJP, the Jana sena chief alleged that the TD and YSR Congress had colluded with each other. On allegations by TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that the BJP is behind him, he said the people were behind him.